News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

politics

23 of the best memes about Trump's departure, Biden's inauguration and Bernie's mittens.

ADVERTISEMENT

In case you missed it (you definitely haven't), Donald Trump has left the building

On Wednesday morning, local time, in Washington D.C., Trump boarded Marine One for the last time as he left the White House, breaking tradition by not attending Joe Biden's inauguration. 

Watch: President Joe Biden's inauguration speech. Post continues below. 

Tens of millions watched on as Trump left and Biden arrived, with many taking to Twitter to share their delight at the departure of America's most controversial president. 

Yes - memes were in grand supply. And they are just as glorious as you'd expect.   

Here are the best memes from the past 24 hours, because there's no better medicine than laughter. 

Trump's departure.

Of course, the Internet couldn't let Donald Trump walk of the White House before prov



Biden's inauguration.


And of course, one of the shining stars of Biden's inauguration: Bernie Sanders' mittens. 


Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.


Tags: news-stories , international-news , us-politics

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT