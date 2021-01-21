Bullies don’t win.

For a while we thought maybe they did.

We watched a man physically mock a person with a disability. We heard him laugh about grabbing a woman by the vagina. We learned he wanted to build a wall to keep people out. Vulnerable people who he called rapists and criminals.

We learned that he had denied black Americans apartments. We learned he had a history of not paying wages to people who worked for him. Of fraud. Of charging people exorbitant amounts of money to obtain a degree from Trump University that wasn't real.

We watched as he was charged for inciting violence. Then there were the rape allegations. One after another. Accused of sexual assault more than just about any other public figure on the planet.

Watch Donald Trump's final speech.



Video via ABC News.

Then a video emerged of Trump telling a television presenter: "I'm automatically attracted to beautiful [women]. I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait." A reporter claimed she'd been sexually assaulted by Trump in his home, while his heavily pregnant wife was upstairs. When the woman came forward with her story, it is alleged Trump said just seven words.

"Look at her. I don't think so."

Trump insinuated she was not attractive enough to rape.

He lied about former President Barack Obama, claiming he didn't go to college, and wasn't born in the United States. He flippantly remarked that Obama might even be Muslim. He insulted Senator John McCain, a war hero who had been tortured and kept in solitary confinement. He said: "He's not a war hero. I like people who weren't captured."