The Beyoncé Netflix documentary Homecoming has landed, and literally every lady put their hands up to watch it, whether they were single or not.

But among the anecdotal glimpses into the life of Queen Bey and her family in the lead up to Coachella, there was a lesson about diet culture.

The 37-year-old performer provided a raw insight into the ways that routines around food become problematic in the music industry.

So what was Beyoncé’s Coachella diet? What made it so brutal?

In the lead up to her performance, affectionately labelled ‘Beychella’ by fans on the back of its brilliance, the former Destiny’s Child member revealed she followed a strict vegan diet with no sugar or alcohol.

“In order for me to meet my goal, I’m limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol,” Beyoncé’s voiceover says in the documentary.

“And I’m hungry”.

The list of food Beyoncé restricted herself to left little room for a balanced diet, and the musician was working day and night, physically and emotionally, to perfect her performance.

She would have been exhausted regardless, but especially with such a restricted diet.

In the documentary she continued to explain that she thought she would never regain her strength.

“There were days that I thought I’d never be the same physically, my strength and endurance would never be the same,” she said.

She added that she pushed herself farther than she thought she could, and that she regrets the decision.

“I have children. I have a husband. I have to take care of my body. I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could,” she said near the end of the film.

“And I learned a very valuable lesson: I will never, never push myself that far again.”

Homecoming is filmed through a nostalgic lens, paying homage to the Coachella performance that was called an “ode to the black college experience” by Variety, and an “education in black expression” by the New Yorker.

The trailer showcases never-before-seen footage of Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir, including a scene of Blue Ivy dancing just like her mum.

Beyonce’s headline act – which also included an appearance from her sister Solange – was two years coming. The 36-year-old was due to perform in 2017, but had to pull out months after she was announced on the line-up because of her pregnancy with twins Rumi and Sir.

It was a spectacular performance that will be remembered for the ages.

