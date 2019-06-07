The real story behind the Beyonce and Jay Z 'side-eye' meme.

You may have seen a new meme circulating, centring around none another than the Queen herself.

No, I’m not talking about Queen Elizabeth shooting questionable looks when President Trump tries to fist pump her. But Queen Bey, giving the side eye to a woman ostensibly trying to flirt with her man.

Beyoncé, 37, and Jay Z, 49, attended Game three of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors.

Sitting court-side, cameras captured the moment Nicole Curran, wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, lent over the singer to speak with her husband.

Not only did she lean over the 'Lemonade' singer, fans noted, but she seemingly didn't speak to Beyonce... in the short 13-second clip we saw.

Upon viewing the now-viral clip, the bey-hive were mad at the woman's supposed lack of respect for their Queen. And they made their discontent known.

Social media became awash with memes and many compared Curran to "Becky", a woman named in Beyonce's song "Sorry" that refers to the woman Jay Z cheated on his wife with.

Pouring petrol on the fire, Beyonce uploaded a short snippet of the video to her 128 million Instagram followers, cropping out the woman in question.

The reaction has been brutal, and Curran has been trolled on her personal social media accounts.

A senior writer for ESPN shared on Thursday the impact the pile-on has had on Curran, revealing she has had to deactivate her Instagram account after receiving a plethora of death threats.

"Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the 'incident' with Beyoncé last night," Ramona Shelburne wrote. "She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop."

What actually happened?

Shelbourne shared the reality of that moment was far from what is being implied by the bey-hive.

According to Curran, she was just organising the couple some drinks and the loud atmosphere made hearing a problem.

And that's all there was to it.

But as we all know, bees really are erratic in who they choose to sting.