We're calling it, we've found the best pairs of wide calf boots for winter.

There is nothing that elevates an outfit quite like a solid pair of boots.

Ankle boots, chunky boots, cowboy boots, high-heeled boots, knee-length boots, suede boots... the options are endless.

But there's one style, or shape rather, that is trickier to come by and that's the perfect pair of wide calf boots.

Whether you want them for a more comfortable fit on your legs or to style with thicker pants, we've done the hard work of hunting down the most chic options, ranging in materials and heel lengths.

So without further ado, here are 15 pairs we're loving lately — and just to warn you, you'll want to add all of these to your cart immediately.

Feature Image: Canva/City Chic/Billini.

