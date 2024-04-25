News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

We're calling it, we've found the best pairs of wide calf boots for winter.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is nothing that elevates an outfit quite like a solid pair of boots.

Ankle boots, chunky boots, cowboy boots, high-heeled boots, knee-length boots, suede boots... the options are endless.

But there's one style, or shape rather, that is trickier to come by and that's the perfect pair of wide calf boots. 

Watch: Fashion crimes, aka festival chaps. Post continues below.

Whether you want them for a more comfortable fit on your legs or to style with thicker pants, we've done the hard work of hunting down the most chic options, ranging in materials and heel lengths.

So without further ado, here are 15 pairs we're loving lately — and just to warn you, you'll want to add all of these to your cart immediately. 

City Chic Wide Fit Geordie Knee Boot in Chocolate, $74.98.

Image: City Beach.

Commonry The Vivienne Leather Boot in Black, $349.95.

Image: Commonry.

The Iconic's Jo Mercer Pixie Calf Boots in Beige Leather, $369.95

Image: The Iconic.

You + All Black Ruched Heeled Boots, $41.99.

Image: You + All.

Luoika Women's Wide Width Knee High Riding Boots in Black, $135.59.

Image: Amazon.

City Chic Wide Fit Elodie Mid Boot in Toffee, $64.98.

Image: City Chic.

Billini Ursonia Curve in Ivory, $139.95.

Image: Billini.

City Chic Phoebe Knee High Boot in Black, $69.98.

Image: City Chic.

The Iconic's Dazie Masego Knee High Boots in Brown, $119.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Cotton On Rubi's Steph Stiletto Calf Boot in Ecru Reptile Vegan Leather, $53.99.

Image: Cotton On Rubi Shoes.

Sandler Bachelor Boot Wide Fit in Brown Leather, $224.95.

Image: Sandler/Shoe HQ.

Billini Corbin Curve in Black, $139.95.

Image: Billini.

You + All Black Ankle Boots, $41.99.

Image: You + All.

Luoika Women's Extra Wide Calf Cowboy Knee High Boots, $131.23.

Image: Amazon.

Cotton On Rubi Riley Biker Boot in Black Distressed Vegan Leather, $59.99.

Image: Cotton On Ruby Shoes.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

Feature Image: Canva/City Chic/Billini. 

Do you love trying new skincare products? Complete this survey now to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher. 


Tags: fashion , style

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT