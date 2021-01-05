Ahh pimples. You can read a million articles on why your shouldn't squeeze them, but when you have a MASSIVE pulsating twin on your face that feels like the size of a $2 coin, as if you're not going to pick at it. HA!

But in the interest of you not screwing up your cute face for the next week and a half, we've pulled together a handy little guide on how to squeeze that jerk the *proper* way.

Watch: Speaking of pimples and such... here's how to deal with blackheads. Post continues below.

Because there's obviously a not-good way to do it, and it involves scarring and all that other fun stuff, so you're going to want to know how to do it right, yeah?

We've even enlisted the help of an expert, because we will not sashay around like we're professional skincare wizards. Nu-uh.

So, let's do it!

Why is it bad to pop pimples?

"You should never pop a pimple! Not only can it aggravate it more, becoming even more sore and inflamed, but it can take much longer to heal and you actually risk spreading the bacteria further, potentially causing more pimples or causing the skin to scab and scar," said founder and owner of The Parlour Room, Natalie Papadopoulos.

Oh. Okay. But how else can you get rid of them if you're not going to squeeze 'em?

Listen: Really wanna squeeze it? Listen to this episode of You Beauty, where we chat all things popping pimples.

"The safest approach is to avoid popping altogether and focus instead on good skincare and professional treatments to tend to problematic skin."

Alright, alright, we get it...

But what if you, like, HAVE to pop it?

Sometimes you just gotta pop it. We get it - we all do it. But the trick is to know exactly when it's *ready* to pop. Otherwise you're just going to screw your face up for no reason.

So here's the general rule:

If things are still looking really painful, red and taut, that's a good sign that you should leave it be. Yep, even if it feels like it's pulsing underneath your skin. No touchy.

If you can see a white or yellow head form on top of the pimple (and it's more intense than the surrounding redness), she's ready. She's bloody ready.

What's the best way to pop a pimple without scarring?

Okay, listen up - this is crucial, this bit. If you play things right, you won't make it look a thousand times worse/seriously damage your skin for life.

After jumping out of a warm shower (the steam is your friend, here), Papadopoulos said "take a warm cloth to damp on the skin and soften the pores, as this will allow the pimple to drain easier".

The warmth of the cloth will help draw out your little friend. So hold it on the spot for about five minutes, re-dipping it when the water cools down.

Swear a lot.

When your five minutes is up, it's time to get that monster outta there.

Carefully, though. Very carefully.

Papadopoulos said, "With clean hands (you don’t want to transfer any dirt or bacteria) wrapped in tissue or using two cotton tips, gently roll from under the pimple up."

If you're not really following, the idea here is to push deep on the sides, so you can lift the very bottom of the whitehead out.

"You want to avoid pushing the dirt and pus back down back into the skin, or breaking the wall of your pore which can sometimes lead to the bacteria spreading under the surface."

Be very, very gentle. Absolutely NO digging those grubby nails in. We don't care if you've just had a manicure. You should see no blood and no indentations at the end of this. We'll be super mad if you do.

Once you’ve popped ol' pimpy, you have a hole in your face that is now open to bacteria and all that stuff, so you want to keep it clean. Apply a bit of pressure and dab on some tea tree oil or toner.

Then, don't touch it. Leave it alone for a couple of hours to give it the chance to heal/breathe/unpack everything that just happened.

It's, like, not popping... what do I do?

Know when to give up. Don't. Keep. Squeezing.

"If it doesn’t pop easily with a gentle squeeze, make sure you leave it alone and don’t keep trying to force it," said Papadopoulos. "If the pus doesn't drain with a soft press, leave the pimple alone as you don't want to aggravate it."

Is it possible to pop a blind pimple?

It's a no from us, dawg.

Leave a blind pimple alone, or go to a professional to get it sorted. "Absolute no-go. Attempting to pop blind pimples will only aggravate them more. These are also more likely to lead to permanent scaring," said Papadopoulos.

Scarring your skin for the sake of a shiner on your chin? We don't want that for you, babe.

"The most important thing you can do for your skin is to invest in a really good skincare routine (doesn’t have to be expensive) and look to professional treatments for any problematic skin, rather than trying to attack it yourself. There are a lot of internal and external factors that can lead to a lot of skin concerns and with the right help can be treated safely."

Feature image: Getty

What's your go-to treatment for pesky pimples? Share with us in the comment section below.