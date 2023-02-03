LEIGH CAMPBELL: These 6 cult beauty products are actually worth the hype.

You might have seen there’s been a savey lipstick doing the rounds on social media over the past few weeks. So much so, it has gone viral.

It’s the Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick and people are OBSESSED. It’s sold out everywhere. Which, of course, just makes us want to try it more.

Well, Mamamia’s Senior Beauty Writer, Erin Docherty, managed to get her mitts on a couple of shades (lucky duck) - and she wrote a full, blow-by-blow, honest review of it - from the perspective of someone who doesn't generally wear lipstick.

It got me thinking. There’s a handful of viral beauty products the world has gone nuts for over the years. They've stood the test of time, been unanimously loved, and gained cult status.

So, here’s my list of viral beauty products I totally agree are worth the hype.

Is it a balm? Is it a gloss? No, it's an oil! This almost-always-sold-out tube combines the deep nourishment of a salve with the high gloss finish of your shiny dreams. It’s like glass skin, for your lips (while it treats them, too).

Another hybrid superstar, this is one part highlighter, one part foundation, one part magic.

It can be used in a myriad of ways, but my go-to trick is to apply a swipe of it from the big doe-foot applicator on to the back of my hand, and mix it with my foundation.

Glow town - population you.

The only thing I question about Drew Barrymore’s makeup brand is the prices. How can they be so affordable when the formulations are so damn good? This foundation is a lightbulb in the bottle.

Sheer-to-medium coverage and glow like you’ve never known before.

This has been around for as long as I’ve been working in beauty (which is a really long time) and I can see why.

The concealer for people who don't like concealer, this brush/wand offers radiant coverage under the eye and brightens the whole area for a more rested appearance.

For those times you don't want to cut your hair but want it to feel like it’s been freshly looked after, this heat-activated spray is used on wet hair after every third or fourth shampoo.

Dry your hair with a hairdryer and feel the silky softness. It’s witchcraft, I tell you.

I treat myself to one of these bronzers every Christmas. A treat, because of the price, but I do it year after year because there’s nothing quite like it.

Super blendable, it leaves skin looking filtered and like you’ve just come back from a health retreat (minus the boring yoga).

