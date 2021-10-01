The 7 shows everyone will be watching in October.

October is shaping up to be a big month in TV land.

From the premiere of Stan's One of Us Is Lying to the highly anticipated return of Netflix's You, there's something for everyone in this month's TV lineup.

Here are the seven shows that everyone will be watching in October:

Maid

Netflix's new limited series Maid was inspired by Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive.

The series follows Alex, a young mother who finds herself without any resources after leaving an abusive relationship.

In a story that will be reminiscent for countless viewers, the series sees Alex find a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her young daughter.

The series stars Margaret Qualley, Nick Robinson, Billy Burke, and Qualley's real-life mother, Andie MacDowell.

Where can I watch it?

Maid premieres on Netflix on October 1.

One of Us Is Lying

Based on Karen McManus' debut novel of the same name, One of Us Is Lying follows students Bronwyn, Simon, Nate, Cooper and Addy as they enter detention after breaking the no-phone policy at their school, Bayview High.

Described as a mix between The Breakfast Club and Pretty Little Liars, the nine-episode series tells the story of what happens when five strangers walk into detention - and only four walk out alive.

After one student dies in detention, a tense investigation ensues as the four remaining students become potential suspects in the case.

Starring Australia's own Cooper van Grootel, One of Us Is Lying is bound to be your next mystery obsession.

Where can I watch it?

The first three episodes of One of Us Is Lying premiere on Stan on October 8, with new episodes dropping weekly.

You

After a long wait, Netflix's You is finally returning to our screens this month.

The third season of the psychological thriller series will follow the continuation of Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) relationship with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), who is pregnant with the couple's first child.

In the final scenes of the second season, Joe and Love were seen moving into a new home in the suburbs of Los Angeles.

While making the move, Joe also seemingly set his sights on a new target – his neighbour.

In the scene, the neighbour, who is wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, is seen reading through a stack of classic novels.

"This is just the beginning. Because this is where I had to be exactly, where I want to meet you," Joe said in the final scene.

"There you were with your books and your sunshine, so close but worlds away. I will figure out a way. A way to get to you. See you soon, neighbour."

We can't bloody wait.

Where can I watch it?

You season three premieres on Netflix on October 15.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film.

One year after a fatal accident on their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves being stalked by a mysterious killer.

Across eight episodes, the group attempt to piece together who's after them, while slowly uncovering dark secrets about their seemingly perfect town.

Where can I watch it?

I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 15.

Succession

Season three of Succession is finally here.

In case you missed it, Succession is a satirical comedy-drama, loosely based on the Murdoch family.

It centres on the dysfunctional Roy family, the owners of a media empire, who are fighting for control of the company after the patriarch, Logan Roy, suffers health issues.

If you love watching rich people doing terrible things to each other, you'll love Succession.

Where can I watch it?

Succession season three premieres on Binge and Foxtel on October 17, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Sex, Love and Goop

Following the success of The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow, the wellness and lifestyle brand is back with another Netflix series.

Titled Sex, Love and Goop, the six-episode series will follow a group of "courageous couples" who will learn how to "enhance their relationships through more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy" with the help of a team of experts.

Throughout the series, host Gwyneth Paltrow will also have open conversations with couples about their sex lives.

"Sex, Love and Goop explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners," Paltrow said in a statement.

"A continuation of goop’s mission to help our audience pursue the ineffable power of their own potential, the show is a toolkit for finding more pleasure and connection in our romantic lives. And it’s full of lessons I wish I’d learned years ago."

Where can I watch it?

Sex, Love, and Goop premieres on Netflix on October 21.

Love Life

Stan's Love Life is returning for a second season in October.

While season one of the anthology series followed Anna Kendrick's character Darby on her love life journey, season two will follow a new protagonist.

Starring The Good Place's William Jackson Harper, the new season will follow Marcus Watkins as he exits a years-long relationship with the woman that he thought he would be with forever.

After splitting up from his long-term partner, Marcus dives straight back into the dating world.

But as anyone in the dating game knows, it certainly isn't an easy journey.

Where can I watch it?

The first three episodes of Love Life season two premiere on Stan on October 28, with new episodes dropping weekly.

