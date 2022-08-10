Here's exactly how a skincare scientist clears her breakouts.

Anyone else breaking TF out right now? Because SAME. Is it the weather? The products we're using? Our skin just being a jerk? A combo of all three? WHO KNOWS.

A dermatologist, probably.

But seeing as we're all in the same boat, we thought it was a good time to have a nosy into other people's routines and see what they're doing to clear their skin.

And what better place to start than peeking into skin scientist, face wizard and author of Your Best Skin, Hannah English's routine (she's also a member of Mamamia's You Beauty Collective, btw).

A rather good place to start, indeed.

Hannah recently posted a clip on her TikTok () captioned: 'Skincare changes that helped clear my breakouts' - and who doesn't love some free skincare advice?

She said, "When we attack and punish our skin the acne gets worse, so hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!"

According to Hannah, these are the eight core 'rules' she uses to help clear up her skin.

1. Thorough but gentle cleansing.

2. Niacinamide.

3. Less exfoliation, more lightweight hydration.

4. Support that skin barrier.

5. Consistency with retinoids.

6. Sunscreen.

7. No wipes.

8. Give back instead of taking away.

Are you taking notes?

Despite living with sensitive skin my entire life, I am a serial offender of Trying New Things Then Breaking Out Then Reverting to What I Used Before. Classic!

Finally, at the ripe old age of 33, I've accepted the fact that my skin doesn't respond well to chemical skincare or actives, or even new moisturisers and serums, and it's just not worth trying.

When I've been reckless with products or overdone the oil, my skin rewards me with breakouts around my hairline, chin and nose.

When this happens, I pick at my face take a long, hard look in the mirror and apply these heart-shaped pimple patches from TBH Skincare ($20) to the worst offenders.

Then I whinge to my husband who says, "If I had a dollar for every time..."

Then I go back to using my two gentle, tried and true, skin-loving products: Emma Lewisham Supernatural Face Cream, $135 and esmi Skin Minerals Encapsulated Retinol, $75.

By doing this, and avoiding any vigorous cleansing and allowing my skin's natural oils to jump in and do their thing, I find my breakouts subside... and the cycle continues.

Charlotte Begg - Lifestyle Writer.



Whenever my skin decides it doesn't like me, I always strip my skincare routine back to basics. This means I get rid of any new products I might be trialling - any fancy serums or masks - and reach for my two holy grails: The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid, $12.90 and Jojoba Oil, $49.95. Both add that boost of hydration my skin is usually thirsting for, balancing everything out. I'll apply them after cleansing - hyaluronic then Jojoba - and within a few days my pimples clear. And bonus, they're inexpensive! Erin Docherty - Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

When I break out, it tends to be around my chin. It's usually run-off-the mill pimples, but every now and then, it's those cystic baddies. You know the ones. And I have to restrain myself from literally wanting to rip my own face off.

They can be sore! Can't squeeze! Feels like they have a heartbeat!

I usually spend a lot of time trying to figure out if it's hormonal (?), if my skin is just purging (??), or if I simply offended it by giving it nothing but beautifully expensive products and treatments (???).

Hard to say. But, that's 'beauty editor skin' for you.

Whether I'm dealing with general breakouts, cystic bad boys or a combo of both, there's a few things I do to clear breakouts.

Firstly, I stop trialling all the complicated active products and switch to the boring-looking ones that dermatologists always recommend (think CeraVe and Cetaphil). Like Hannah, this is because I want to focus on repairing and nourishing my skin barrier rather than continuing to piss it off.

As well as doing the whole 'less is more' thing, I'll focus on adding as much moisture to my face as possible – because when my skin breaks out, everything is usually dry and flaky.

While I always use a moisturiser morning and night. I'll level up the moisture by using a balm or overnight hydrating mask instead.

I also love a clay mask right now. Like, jeez - you wouldn't BELIEVE how much. (A LOT). I've started working these into my routine a couple of times a week to clear out clogged pores around my chin and nose - and I've noticed my skin is way clearer and less congested.

It sucks for a bit, because it brings everything to the surface and you just kind of have to deal with it - but I think it's worth it in the long run.

Cosmedix Detox Mask, $90, is my go-to mask at the moment. I've tried a lot of different clay masks, and they can be really stripping and aggressive on sensitive skin. This one doesn't irritate or leave things uncomfy. It's pricey - but, it always works, so..

Lastly, I have an LED mask from Dr. Dennis GrossSpectralite Faceware Pro. It's expensive as hell, and you have to be really consistent to get good results - and I'm the WORST. I do it for like a week or two, then I just... stop.

So, when I'm too lazy and haven't been doing the upkeep with the mask (which is... always), I have a Neutrogena Light Therapy Spot Treatment pen I literally just hold on angry spots for two minutes. It reduces the redness and swelling and it's quick and easy. My two favourite things.

Okay, we showed you ours - so tell us, what's your go-to treatments to tackle breakouts? Do you do any of the above? Share with us in the comment section below.

