A $50 wool jumper and 6 other Uniqlo pieces to add to your winter wardrobe immediately.

When it comes to shopping for my winter wardrobe, I look for quality pieces at an affordable(ish) price point. Two prerequisites that rarely come hand in hand.

Generally speaking, when I buy something cheap, I assume it will only last the season, maybe the year. And most of the time, that's true. Bright colours fade, fabrics thin and the item begins to look rather sad compared to when we first bought it.

But not with Uniqlo.

A few years ago, I stumbled across this Japanese clothing company known for making affordable, everyday pieces. The brand makes simple wardrobe staples from good quality materials that I can confirm, last years. And pretty much all their pieces come in sizes from XXS to XXL.

While I could stop here and tell you to head straight to the website and buy it all (because more than likely, you'll love it too), I do have some suggestions of pieces I know are truly worth every penny.

Here are seven items from Uniqlo that you really should add to your winter wardrobe, immediately.

I could talk about how amazing this jumper is for hours but to put it simply, it's made of 100 per cent wool, comes in 10 colours (four, of which I own) and seriously lasts seasons and years.

The soft wool, which is slightly thicker than their cashmere jumpers, holds its shape over time and has a slightly roomier cut, allowing for plenty of space to layer underneath.

As leggings have become a wardrobe staple since many of us started working from home, I suggest a pair of these for the colder months. The HEATTECH fabric, which is used across various Uniqlo items, is designed to work with your body to generate heat and retain it.

So for those days when you still want to wear your activewear but don't want to freeze, these leggings are for you.

This is what you'll want to pair with the leggings — a well-designed hoodie.

This one in particular comes in various colours (be warned they do sell out fast) and has the perfect shape. It's slightly boxier so you can dress it down by sticking to your activewear or dress it up with a leather jacket.

A while back, I asked a variety of women about the best bra they've ever worn. And five women shared that this wireless $30 bra is their all-time favourite.

Even before writing the article, I had tried out the bra myself and noticed that the material creates great support without underwire and honestly, feels like you're wearing a bralette over an actual bra. I now own four of them.

Before lockdown, I decided it was time to update my old, worn-out trackpants. So of course, it was time to trial Uniqlo's.

These trackpants are pile-lined so will keep you super warm. They're also a great length for women with shorter legs and many women, including myself, have found that the trackies actually makes your legs look longer (at least, I believe they do!).

This vest is a winter essential.

It's extremely light and thin, while also being unbelievably warm. Personally, I wear it over the top of jumpers (the wool one and the hoodie) but for those that feel the cold weather more, I suggest layering it underneath things instead.

Because of its compact material, it sits really nicely underneath coats and jackets and is barely noticeable.

And finally, the coolest on-trend product at Uniqlo right now is this Cocoon Jacket.

Made from the same materials as above, the Cocoon Jacket is bigger and better. It feels like a blanket when you wear it but also looks unbelievably chic when paired with gold jewellery and oversized sunglasses.

And if you're not yet convinced, check out these fabulous women wearing it below.

