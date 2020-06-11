"My fave mask ever": Just 10 products from The Body Shop that are surprisingly bloody good.

For many of us, The Body Shop brings back serious nostalgia.

It reminds us of those certain must-have products we bought in our teen years (Born Lippy strawberry lip balm, anyone?) or the fragrance someone close to us was always wearing (you know the one I'm talking about).

Nowadays, the likes of Sephora and Mecca may be your first stops for all things beauty, but I'm here to convince you why a trip to The Body Shop might be in order, all these years later.

After finishing high school I spent close to two years working for my local Body Shop, where I knew precisely nothing about their products besides the fact that my mum had worn their Coconut Body Butter for as long as I could remember.

But after countless hours of testing and trialling their products, I found a few gems that became absolute staples in my routine.

This charcoal mask has got to be one of my favourite masks ever. It includes charcoal, green tea leaves and tea tree oil; three ingredients that work to remove a build-up of dirt and grime, excess oil and unclog pores.

Although this product is technically a mask, I find it works best after you leave it on for 10 minutes, add some warm water and scrub it into the skin. Or if you're lazy, you can skip the masking step and just go straight into the scrub.

Your skin will be visibly smoother either way, promise.

Image: Supplied.

This heavy-duty hand cream saves even the driest of hands. When winter rolls around I grab a tube of this guy for myself and other family members.

As hemp seed oil is a natural source of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), it has amazing hydrating properties that lock in moisture. Not only does it do the job, but it also smells natural, so it's the perfect hand cream for any men in your life that need it.

Image: Supplied

For someone with very dry, brittle ends from everyday use of hot tools, this hair mask is a saviour. It's rich, creamy and seriously hydrating.

For the best results I highly recommend sleeping in it and washing it out in the morning.





This cleansing butter is a beautiful makeup remover. It gently removes all makeup (including waterproof), is great for sensitive skin and feels like an absolute dream. 10/10.

Image: Supplied.

If there 's one product I will continue to buy until they eventually (hopefully never) discontinue it, it's this face powder (that's basically empty inside.)

It has a perfect velvety finish that looks amazing over the top of foundation or on its own, it sets makeup all day without looking cakey and includes a mirror and sponge so it's great to keep on the go.





This is just a really fun product. Apply it to the skin dry, massage it in for 30 seconds to a minute and it will start to bundle and peel off all of your dead skin cells. Yum.

Wash it off with water and you're left with smooth, even skin.





If you visited The Body Shop in its heyday, you'll remember the iconic body butters. Everyone had one of these tubs in their bathroom - but if you found their thick texture a little too heavy, try out the Body Yoghurts instead.

These have a lightweight gel texture that sinks into the skin quickly and holds in moisturise for up to 48 hours. They're designed to be applied to wet skin so no need to wait until you're dry to lather it on.





This is one of the best-selling products in store, and for very good reason. This serum has a gel-like consistency that sinks beautifully into the skin, feels fresh and super moisturising, and the best part is it's 99 per cent natural.

If you want to hear what Leigh Campbell had to say about this product, check out this episode of the You Beauty podcast below.





Basically this shampoo is great for dry, flaky scalps. So during these colder months, I highly recommend it. The combination of ginger, birch bark, white willow extract and honey removes the flakiness and leaves hair feeling seriously moisturised.





Last but not least, my fave skincare product.

This night cream has a rich, velvety texture that melts into the skin without feeling greasy or heavy. It absorbs really quickly and works on sensitive skin types too. I tell everyone to get this, so I'm telling you too.

What's your favourite go-to product you want to recommend? Share a photo and why you love it in the comments below.

Feature image: Supplied.