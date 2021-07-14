The best 'comfort' TV shows to watch on Netflix and Stan that feel like the hug you can't have.

In the age of COVID-19, our daily lives have changed in more ways than we can count.

Our work lives have changed dramatically. Our social lives have been upended. And with lockdowns and restrictions in place across the country, our usually busy weekends are now primarily spent... on the couch.

For many of us, it’s an uncertain time in our lives where we’re looking for comfort and a sense of normality.

Thankfully, in a world filled with countless streaming services like Stan and Netflix, comfort in the form of nostalgia is just a few clicks away.

Whether you’re after a hilarious sitcom like The Office or Parks & Recreation, or a classic favourite like Friends or Gilmore Girls, now more than ever we are reaching for our favourite TV shows – and the comfort of knowing what’s going to happen.

Here’s a round-up of the best comfort TV shows to watch on Netflix and Stan that feel like that hug you can’t have.

How I Met Your Mother.

Where can I watch it?

Stan, Netflix, and Disney Plus.

Why should I watch it?

If you ask a How I Met Your Mother fan about the show, they'll most likely immediately tell you about the disappointing finale.

Despite the series' unpopular ending, however, this show is chock full of heart and soul.

The TV rom-com follows Ted Mosby as he tells his children the story of how he met their mother. Along the way, Ted flashes back to his life in New York City with his best friends Marshall, Lily, Barney and Robin.

Friends.

Where can I watch it?

Netflix.

Why should I watch it?

Look, do we even need to describe Friends?

Often described as one of the most iconic sitcoms ever made, Friends is the kind of show that you can watch 139 times and it still doesn't get old.

In case you need a reminder, the iconic series, which spans across 10 seasons, follows a group of six friends living in New York City.

In these uncertain times, you can always rely on the stories of Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Joey and Phoebe.

The Office.

Where can I watch it?

Stan and Netflix.

Why should I watch it?

There is SO much heart and humour in The Office.

The US show, which is an adaptation of the original British series of the same name, is a mockumentary series which follows the daily lives of the employees at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

During each episode, the crew follow the employees around and capture all of the most awkward office encounters, including hilarious ego clashes and inappropriate behaviour.

The series also has a stellar ensemble cast across its nine seasons, including Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, and Ed Helms.

Scrubs.

Where can I watch it?

Stan.

Why should I watch it?

If you start crying whenever you hear Peter Gabriel's song 'The Book of Love', you're definitely a fan of Scrubs. (We're tearing up just thinking about it.)

The US medical comedy-drama series follows the lives of the employees at the fictional Sacred Heart, which is a Teaching Hospital, meaning most of the main characters are medical interns.

The series primarily centres on Dr John Michael "J.D." Dorian (Zach Braff) whose inner monologue guides the series through the antics of hospital life.

Oh, and who could forget the bromance between J.D. and his best friend and surgeon Turk (Donald Faison).

Friendship. Goals.

Parks & Recreation.

Where can I watch it?

Netflix and Stan.

Why should I watch it?

Before he brought us Netflix's The Good Place, Michael Schur created the American political satire sitcom Parks & Recreation.

The series, which finished airing in 2015, follows Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) – an idealistic and ambitious mid-level bureaucrat working as the deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana.

The series also stars Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott and Rob Lowe.

From the hilarious inside jokes to the brilliant all-star cast to Lil Sebastian (if you know, you know), there’s no show quite like it.

Gilmore Girls.

Where can I watch it?

Netflix.

Why should I watch it?

Gilmore Girls is the ultimate comfort-watch TV show.

The American comedy-drama series, which ran from 2000 to 2007, follows the relationship between single mother Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory.

Based in the small fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, the series covers a bunch of topics and issues including family, friendship, ambition, relationships, generational divides and so much more.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Where can I watch it?

Netflix and SBS On Demand.

Why should I watch it?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine ticks all the boxes. From laughs and action, to romantic subplots and kick-arse female leads, it pretty much has something for everyone.

The hilarious sitcom is set in New York City and follows a bunch of cops as they get up to all kinds of hilarious antics at Brooklyn’s 99th precinct.

The characters are fun, quirky and loveable and played by talented comedic actors, including Andy Samberg, Chelsea Peretti, and Terry Crews.

Nine-Nine!

The O.C.

Where can I watch it?

Stan.

Why should I watch it?

When The OC aired its first episode way back in 2003 it became something of a pop culture phenomenon.

The American teen drama series follows Ryan Atwood, a troubled teenager from a broken home who becomes involved in the lives of people in the upper-class neighbourhood of Newport Beach, Orange County.

After being adopted by wealthy couple Sandy and Kirsten Cohen, Ryan soon becomes best friends with the couple's son Seth as the pair face encounter relationship troubles and more.

