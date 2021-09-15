"I've repurchased it over 20 times": 12 women on the very best skincare products for mature skin.

Looking for a great skincare routine? Course you are! We all are. Because when it comes to finding the best products for your skin - things can be a little... confusing. And as we age, the search to find our perfect skincare line-up becomes EVEN tougher. Hooray!

It's honestly a struggle, though. And you end up having to do a little (a lot) of digging to find what products suit your skin.

But because you have better things to do than spending your all your time and pennies on trying out products that do nothing for your chief skin concerns, we did it for you.

Well, kinda. We're going to help guide you in the right direction, at least.

Below, we've ask 12 women with mature skin (from the You Beauty Facebook group) to dish out their all-time favourite skincare picks.

"I'm in my 50s and the Dermalist All Serum Skin Perfector has been my game changer this year. My skin was looking grey and unhappy. I knew if I had a complicated routine that it wouldn’t work for me, but I purchased it and got into the habit religiously, and it paid dividends.

"I even venture out (occasionally) without makeup, I feel so pleased with the look and feel of my skin. Nothing in it for me, I just love the product." - Karen.

Image: BIG W

"For my 47 years young sensitive skin, I have found that Avene range to be really lovely to use. The savey Redwin Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser is also great. The SPF is also 100 per cent on point." - Mel.

Image: Sukin

"I love the Sukin Hydrating Mist Toner and have repurchased it well over 20 times. It feels lovely on the skin and helps to keep my skin hydrated every day." - Kate.

Image: Mecca

"Another favourite of mine is the Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour Cream. My mum was an EA beautician so our family has been using it since before I was born. We all have at least two tubes in our houses so it is always accessible." - Kate.

Image: Adore Beauty.

"A couple of other staples is the Alpha H Liquid Gold and Ultraceuticals Ultra UV Daily Moisturiser SPF50. Both of these products I have repurchased more than 10 times. I cannot see me ever replacing them." - Kate.

Image: Look Fantastic

"I love the Bioderma Hydrabio Moisturising Serum. I have used this for years and it is especially brilliant when travelling on airplanes (not that I have been doing that lately)." - Kate.

Image: Teoxane

"It's certainly pricey, but the Teoxane RHA Serum would have to be my favourite skincare pick. I've tried a lot of different products, but I feel this just works for my skin. It makes my (usually dry) skin feel hydrated, smoother and brighter." - Monica.

Image: Paula's Choice

"OMG! Baby soft legs!" - Nathalie.

"NIOD FECC is a game changer for me. I didn't think it was doing much, but boy did I see a difference when I stopped using it. Will be forever in my routine." - Karen.

Image: MooGoo

"I have rosacea, which has been my main concern over the years. I’ve recently started using Moo Goo Niacinamide serum, Moo Goo Bakuchiol Serum and Acure Blue Tansy Oi ($12.99), and my skin is so much better." - Andrea.

Image: Priceline

"Aveeno Positively Radiant Moisturiser. This underrated budget surprise leaves my skin amazingly soft. I buy the 30+ variety from iHerb." - Luisa.

Image: Natio

"I often wake with puffy eyes and I slather on Natio Eye Gel (it's amazing!) while I make my coffee. I also love the Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Hydrating Eye Mask, $55, for a shot of moisture." - Luisa.

Image: Super Pharmacy

"I’m a self-confessed fan of Solarcare Vitamin B3. I’ve been using the original which has five per cent niacinamide in it, and have just bought their new one, which has 10 per cent niacinamide. I have a touch of rosacea and it took the redness out. I’m now working on my pigmentation spots. [It feels] lovely and light on my 50+ mature skin." - Carmel.

Image: La Botanica

"La Botanica Overnight Elixir – this oil is the bomb. I keep reordering. I love other oils, but this keeps winning." - Alicia.

Image: Nourished Life

"I’m 42 and a half, and just discovered Dose & Co Collagen to put in my coffee and it’s made a huge difference!" - Grace.

Image: Adore Beauty

"It’s a great all rounder, has vitamin A and C but still suitable for day use, and great for sensitive skin. My skin is plumper and I find it’s enough on its own or it can be layered. Absorbs well and feels hydrating. Can you tell I love it?!" - Lana.

Do you have any favourite skincare products you'd like to share? Pop them in the comment section below.

