20 women share the one product that’s made the biggest difference to their skin.

Now more than ever, the beauty industry is rapidly evolving and constantly releasing fresh products and innovations - which means many of us are trying new things every few months.

And occasionally, there's something that does wonders.

You might notice it makes your skin more even, adds a sought-after natural glow or stops that 3pm oil slick. Whatever it may be, it's something you repurchase because it noticeably works for you.

WATCH: Mamamia road tests multi-masking. Post continues below.

For these 20 women, they found a product that truly made a difference to their complexion.

And so you get the most out of it, we've categorised their product recommendations according to their skin type. Handy!

Combination skin.

Image: Paula's Choice.

"Any niacinamide product without added fragrance has made a huge difference. For me, it helps minimise pore appearance, clear inflamed breakouts and soothes sensitivity." - Hannah.

Image: Keoji.

"It has been a miracle for my skin. I was so oily (like wipe my forehead and get shiny fingers type of oily) due to not recognising my skin was actually dry as hell. Adding this serum into my routine means my makeup has much better staying power!" - Mads.

Image: MooGoo.

"Such a simple product but it has been my holy grail for years now." - Shon.

Image: Priceline.

"Since I started using this my skin has been clearer for a longer amount of time than it ever has!" - Emma.

Image: Estée Lauder.

"It's HANDS DOWN the best product I’ve ever purchased and I will use it forever. This serum makes your skin so plump and juicy and glowy. Makeup goes on 1000x better and I seriously can’t recommend it enough." - Anna.

Image: Priceline.

"This just makes my skin clean and hydrated. It's so weird because I never thought cleansers did much but I would never be without this!" - Stacey.

Image: Mecca.

"There was quite a bit of hype around this product when it launched and I loved the packaging so I caved and bought it. Oh man, I'm happy I did. It had this beautiful, thick but not greasy consistency so I use it as a night cream instead of a mask. I also adore it under makeup. My skin's at its best when I use it." - Charlotte.

Dry skin.

Image: Keoji.

"I have dry, dehydrated and sensitive skin and have recently incorporated these products due to starting retinol. I had no idea that a toner could be so hydrating; and when they are used together my skin feels so much more hydrated and plump. Will never be without these now." - Moni.

Image: Adore Beauty.

"I’ve never been one to stick to the same cleanser. I chop and change all the time. I’ve been using this cleanser for two weeks now and it’s crazy how much my skin has changed. Much less texture, redness calmed - I’m loving it. I’ll be repurchasing for sure!" - Bek.

Image: Mecca.

"I’ve got dry/normal, generally non-problematic skin. My biggest issue is texture, and these have helped tenfold. I’ve stopped using them several times but always come back for more." - Liv.

Image: Avene.

"It really gives my dry and dehydrated skin a smooth base and a real 'drink'. It doesn't irritate even when I have an eczema flare up." - Taylor.

Image: Priceline.

"I had really dry skin and this product fixed me completely in two days! I merely use it now for the scent but it has also corrected my pigmentation." - Britney.

Image: Weleda.

"I always thought I had oily skin and acne, turns out I was WRONG and my skin was just really bloody dry. I use it every night and it has improved the look and feel of my skin so much!" - Lily.

﻿

Oily skin.

Image: Priceline.

"It has made a massive difference to my extremely oily, congested and blemish-prone skin. Though it took a good four to six weeks to see results, the wait was worth it. The texture of my skin has improved dramatically and my blemishes have reduced significantly." - Jess.

Image: Lancome.

"It’s like a big juicy drink that plumps, smooths and gives a glow. Every time I try something different and go back to it I’m reminded just how good it is." - Simmy.

Image: The Ordinary.

"I have oily skin and didn’t know my skin was literally crying out for hydration. ﻿I used the Apot.Care Hyaluronic Pure Serum before my wedding, then once I ran out of the bottle I switched to The Ordinary." - Sarah.

Sensitive skin.

Image: Biologique Recherche.

"It hydrates, brighten and makes my skin smoother. I’ve tried different products that claimed to be dupes but nothing like it. It's the only product I can’t live without." - Erna.﻿

Acne-prone skin.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"It has completely stopped my big headless pimples and reduced scarring that I've been self-conscious about for years." - Bella.

Image: Tribe Skincare.

"I have always had oily, sensitive, acne-prone skin so used gel cleansers. But switching to a creamy cleanser has been skin-changing!" - Amber.

Image: Paula's Choice.

"I always had pimples and after using this they're occasional, not constant. When I get them now, it's usually if I'm sick and haven't cleansed or moisturised my skin." - Emma.

What skincare product has made the biggest difference to your skin? Let us know in the comments!

Feature image: Instagram/@summerfridays and @myskin_doctrine