News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

Just 23 beauty products under $20 we'll be buying in Priceline's massive 50% off sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has to be said: chemist beauty products really are brilliant.

From foundations and mascaras to sheet masks and nail polish, some of our all-time favourite skincare, makeup, hair and body care products live in the beauty aisles of your local pharmacy.

It's even better when they're on sale... which is right now, thanks to Priceline.

WATCH: FYI, here's how to contour with your fingers in under three minutes! Post continues after video tutorial.

Priceline sales always go bonkers because, well, who doesn't love a sale? But this one is particularly good because it includes up to 50 per cent off all major colour cosmetics brands like L'Oreal, Maybelline, Revlon, Rimmel, Australis, Revolution Beauty, and more. 

The three-day sale goes from Wednesday, June 17 to Friday, June 19, and also includes a bunch of skincare face masks.

So enough chat. Here are the 23 products we'll be adding to our carts.

1. Covergirl TruBlend Super Stunner Palette It's LIT, $9.97 (down from $19.95).

2. L'ORÉAL PARIS Brow Artist Skinny Definer, $8.47 (down from $16.95).

3. MAYBELLINE The Falsies Lash Lift Volumising Mascara, $12.47 (down from $24.95).

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark. 

You can read our budget mascara road test and review here.

4. ANDALOU NATURALS 1000 Roses® Rosewater Mask, $14.99 (down from $24.99).

5. Revlon Kiss Glow Lip Oil, $9.97 (down from $19.95).

6. The Quick Flick Petite, $19.97 (down from $39.95).

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark. 

You can read our The Quick Flick review here.

7. REVOLUTION Bake & Blot Powder, $7 (down from $10).

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark. 

8. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss, $4.97 (down from $9.95).

9. L'ORÉAL PARIS C'Est Magic CC Cream, $13.47 (down from $26.95).

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark. 

You can listen to why I love this anti-redness primer so damn much in the episode of the You Beauty podcast below.

10. Karen Murrell Natural Lipstick, $14.97 (down from $29.95).

11. Sukin Hydration Deeply Hydrating Sheet Mask, $5.39 (down from $8.99).

12. REVITANAIL Intensive Strength Nail Strengthener, $11.99 (down from $19.99).

13. REVLON PhotoReady Candid Glow™ Foundation, $12.47 (down from $24.95).

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark. 

You can read our foundations road test and review here.

14. LUMA Just A Touch Lip And Cheek Tint, $14.97 (down from $29.95).

15. Australis Fresh & Flawless Foundation, $9.97 (down from $19.95).

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark. 

16. BOURJOIS Healthy Mix BB Cream, $12.70 (down from $25).

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark. 

You can read our tinted moisturisers and BB creams road test and review here.

17. MAX FACTOR False Lash Effect Volume & Definition, $13.47 (down from $26.95).

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark. 

18. BURTS BEES Lip Crayon, $10.19 (down from $16.99).

19. Rimmel London Transparent Loose Powder, $7.97 (down from $15.95).

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark. 

You can read our setting powders road test and review here.

20. LA ROCHE-POSAY Anthelios Ultra-Light Tinted SPF 50+, $17.99 (down from $29.99).

21. Carmex Moisture Plus Hydrating Lip Tint, $5.39 (down from $8.99).

22. REVOLUTION Concealers, $9.80 (down from $14).

23. L'ORÉAL PARIS Wake Up & Glow Blushes, $14.97 (down from $29.95).

Feature image: Instagram/@tamunoabbey and @leighacampbell.

What's your favourite chemist beauty buy? Tell us in the comments below!

Tags: beauty , makeup , skin , news-stories

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

ness904 a month ago 1 upvotes
I love the L'oreal Life's A Peach Blush! It's the perfect pop of colour without being too over the top! 
MORE COMMENTS