Just 23 beauty products under $20 we'll be buying in Priceline's massive 50% off sale.

It has to be said: chemist beauty products really are brilliant.

From foundations and mascaras to sheet masks and nail polish, some of our all-time favourite skincare, makeup, hair and body care products live in the beauty aisles of your local pharmacy.

It's even better when they're on sale... which is right now, thanks to Priceline.

WATCH: FYI, here's how to contour with your fingers in under three minutes! Post continues after video tutorial.

Priceline sales always go bonkers because, well, who doesn't love a sale? But this one is particularly good because it includes up to 50 per cent off all major colour cosmetics brands like L'Oreal, Maybelline, Revlon, Rimmel, Australis, Revolution Beauty, and more.

The three-day sale goes from Wednesday, June 17 to Friday, June 19, and also includes a bunch of skincare face masks.

So enough chat. Here are the 23 products we'll be adding to our carts.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

You can read our budget mascara road test and review here.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

You can read our The Quick Flick review here.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

You can listen to why I love this anti-redness primer so damn much in the episode of the You Beauty podcast below.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

You can read our foundations road test and review here.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

You can read our tinted moisturisers and BB creams road test and review here.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

You can read our setting powders road test and review here.

Feature image: Instagram/@tamunoabbey and @leighacampbell.

What's your favourite chemist beauty buy? Tell us in the comments below!