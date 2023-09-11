News
Search

beauty

9 pink eyeshadow palettes to treat yourself with.

Spring is practically around the corner and that means there's better time to let your inner floral artist blossom.

Whether you're wanting to go bold or subtly enhance your natural features - a pink shadow is a must. Just a simple swipe of colour can take any look to the next level. But if that's not your vibe, no problem, there's an endless range of soft rosy shades to romance the season away.

Investing in a palette can often be confusing, but know finding one that suits your natural skin tone and offers high-quality pigments shouldn't be hard.

Check out these helpful hacks to make your lippy last longer. Story continues after post.

So if you're considering adding a hot new edition to your eyeshadow repertoire, check out these perfectly pinky palettes that suit everyone.

1. Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Eye Shadow, $156.

Image: Sephora.

 2. Patrick Ta Major Dimensions Rose Eyeshadow Palette, $116.

Image Caption

 3. Anastasia Beverly Hills Glam To Go Mini Palette, $51. Image: Adore Beauty.

 4. DIOR Backstage Eye Palette in Rosewood Neutrals, $96.

Image: Adore Beauty.

 5. Revolution Forever Flawless Allure Eyeshadow Palette, $25.

Image: Priceline.

6. Chi Chi Warm Browns 9 Shade Eye Shadow Palette, $24.95.

7. Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Light, $44.

Image: Adore Beauty.

 8. Revlon ColorStay Day To Night Eyeshadow Quad, $26.95.

Image: Myer.

9. Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Walk of No Shame, $88.

Image: Mecca.

Didn't see your favourite pinky palette? Let's know in the comments.

Image: Getty.

