The 10 best non-fiction reads you won't be able to put down.

Even the most avid readers can be put off by non-fiction, or deem it a long-term project requiring a few months to finish.

I've always loved a novel, but over the past few months, I've devoured dozens of incredible real-life reads, many of which are as page-turning as their fiction counterparts. Plus non-fiction is perfect for audiobooks.

If you want to dip your toe into some non-fiction waters, here are ten books you won't want to put down.

Trust, a fractured fable, by Jeanne Ryckmans.

Only 180 pages long, Trust is a masterfully written tale of deception, and the consequences of shattered trust. Part memoir and part personal detective story, Trust explores what it means to trust, and what happens when smart women get caught in the web of professional fraudsters.

Darkly funny and unsentimental, Ryckmans' words bring to light the con man's insidious ability to control, and the devastating impact as the extent of his deception is uncovered. I read this in one sitting.

You Made Me This Way, by Shannon Malloy.

Malloy deals with an incredibly confronting subject matter with beauty and grace, sharing his own harrowing story of child sexual abuse, while shining a much-needed light on the insidiousness of this crime, and the lifelong scars it leaves on its victims.

As well as delving into the personal stories of Malloy and several other victims, You Made Me This Way is also a work of journalism, exploring the systems and society that let boys and men down. It's a heavy, but important, subject, written with enough love and care to protect its readers.

The Secret Life of You, by Kerri Sackville.

This book is so relatable for anyone who tries to fill in every second of their day with productive activities, or endless phone scrolling. Sackville draws on her own experiences during COVID lockdowns, that prompted her to analyse society's attitude towards being alone.

Sackville makes clear the difference between loneliness and aloneness, highlighting the importance, and the joy, that can be derived from purposeful alone time. She also gives great tips on how to change your own mindset, which is the roadblock most of us run into when faced with our own company.

Love Stories, by Trend Dalton.

I love love. Always have. So a book called Love Stories was always going to appeal to me.

Trent Dalton being the author and the absolutely glorious cover made this book irresistible. It's beautifully written, and Dalton's unique writing style allows the genuine human emotions he writes about to jump right off the page.

There's something really special about reading stories about 'everyday' people, that almost always prove that, in fact, most people are anything but ordinary.

The One Thing We Never Spoke About, by Elfy Scott.

This book examines something I'd often thought about – how some mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression are increasingly understood and accepted by society, while complex conditions like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and psychosis have been left behind, along with the people who live with these conditions and their families.

Scott's smart, witty, and incredibly human writing will draw you in, regardless of your own experiences with mental illness. It's also a memoir, beautifully telling the story of Scott's relationship with her mother, who has schizophrenia, and the ways their family navigated this experience.

See What You Made Me Do, by Jess Hill.

This is the book that reinvigorated my love of non-fiction. I read this book a while ago, but it remains one of the most eye-opening and important books I've ever read. Hill spectacularly combines forensic research with compelling storytelling to challenge the way society thinks about domestic violence, examining root causes, perpetrator psychology, the devastating impact on victims, and the failures of the systems designed to protect them.

Everyone should read this book.

Fake, by Stephanie Wood.

While reading Fake, I was utterly struck by Wood's vulnerability in describing her relationship with a man who proved to be a total fake. Wood openly shares how she fell in love with a man whose increasingly bizarre and dishonest behaviour sent Wood into a spiral of anxiety.

She then kicks her journalist mode into gear to discover the truth, which as is often the case, was stranger than fiction. Fake is about to be turned into a television series, starring Asher Keddie.

Troll Hunting, by Ginger Gorman.

Journalist, Ginger Gorman's interest in trolling was piqued after she became a target herself, receiving a barrage of disgusting tweets, including death threats.

After recovering from the terrifying experience, she became fascinated by the 'why'. Why and how do trolls do what they do, and how can victims fight back? The book is a fascinating insight into trolls, brought to life by interviews with real trolls and Gorman's self-emersion into the trolls' online world. Gorman also shines a light on the devastating impact of online hate on victims. Fascinating stuff.

The Anxiety Book, by Elisa Black.

There are plenty of books about anxiety, but Black's frank, funny and searingly honest memoir (seamlessly scaffolded by science and extensive research) is the most relatable I've ever read. The way Black describes her personal experiences with such direct authenticity is completely refreshing, in a market of books bordering on over-sentimentality and over-saturation. Easy to read and accessible to everyone, The Anxiety Book is one of hope and resilience.

The Mother Wound, by Amani Haydar.

Haydar's mother was murdered by her father in an act of domestic violence. It’s big subject matter, but Haydar's beautiful storytelling style allows the reader to experience the injustice while keeping their mental health intact. One of my all-time favourite non-fiction books, The Mother Wound is an unputdownable memoir, and a deep exploration of female resilience, motherhood and the domestic violence crisis in Australia.

What is your favourite non-fiction book? Let us know in the comments below!

