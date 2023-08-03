LEIGH'S LIST: “Okay, I know I need a niacinamide serum…but which one!?”

Welcome to Leigh's List. A weekly column, a bit like an agony aunt, but for your shopping woes. A self-confessed shopping addict, Leigh Campbell enjoys nothing more than hunting down the *thing* you've been searching for but haven't been able to find.

Kristina asked:

“Hi! I have an idea for Leigh’s List. From listening to You Beauty I really want to add a niacinamide serum into my skincare routine.

My problem is I’m not sure which one to go for! I’m happy with Spendy and Savey options, I’m willing to pay for something that works.

Thank you for all your fashion and beauty guidance!”

Leigh answered:

“You’re a wonderful You Beauty student, you've selected an excellent ingredient to add in the mix!

As a recap, niacinamide is a fantastic all-rounder when it comes to improving skin in various ways.

Also known as vitamin B3, when used topically it can reduce the appearance of large pores, diminish breakouts and regulate oil flow, improve skin hydration, soften fine lines and help with an overall more unified tone. It’s a multitasking little vitamin!



Watch: Mamamia road tests - multimasking. Post continues below.

People who break out from vitamin C often opt for niacinamide instead, with great results. Contrary to popular belief, it can also be layered with vitamin C, just ensure you let the first serum absorb before applying the other.

It can be used morning and/or night, always completing your morning skincare routine with a high-quality SPF.

TRY THESE:

Feature Image: Myer Beauty/AdoreBeauty/The Iconic/Chemist Warehouse.