LEIGH CAMPBELL: "These five mascaras are guaranteed to get your lashes noticed."

I feel like this is a safe space to admit I have a mascara wardrobe.
Just like I have a clothing wardrobe (and fragrance, and foundation…), I have a range of mascaras I reach for depending on my mood and occasion.
Funny thing is, though, I only really use volumising formulas. I have very average lashes and like it when my mascara makes them look longer and thicker (but not clumpy). So I can see why you might think I’m strange, for one person to have a range of mascaras that essentially do the same thing, but it’s my job, okay?
Mamamia’s Executive Editor and beauty expert, Leigh Campbell gives us a tour of her beauty bag:
Anyway, as a result, I am forever testing and rotating volumising mascaras and here are five that are in my beauty bag right now.
NARS Climax, $37.
NARS only launched this mascara in late 2018. I love that the chunky red tube means I can easily identify it in the depths of my makeup bag and I feel it gives my lashes impact all day without any smudging on the eyelid.
INIKA Organic Bold Lash, $49.
It’s hard to believe this mascara is 100 per cent naturally derived, certified vegan and cruelty-free. It performs just like a traditional mascara and is super easy to remove. I get sensitive eyes when I exercise, so I wear it for walks or any situations where I might be sweating.
L’Oreal Paris Unlimited Mascara, $29.95.
I have to admit, I nearly ditched this one after the first try. The super-flexible brush took some getting used to but once I mastered it, I realised how great it was for getting into the little lashes on the inner corner. It’s now on high rotation.
IT Cosmetics Superhero, $38.
I have a small tube because it’s a sample, but I’ll definitely be buying the full size when this runs out. It somehow makes lashes look super long, but without that fake-looking fibre stuff that can sometimes look like squiggly spider legs. I get lots of compliments when I wear this one.
Rimmel Wonder’Luxe Volume, $16.54.
This clever formula makes lashes look defined and lush while it conditions them at the same time. It contains Argan, Maracuja, Marula and Camellia oils to nourish, which I think is very kind of it.
What’s your favourite mascara? Tell me in the You Beauty Facebook Group!