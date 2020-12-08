From $10 to $99: 20 women share their ride-or-die mascara.

If you asked a group of women about their makeup staples, we guarantee that most of them would mention mascara.

The glorious tube can transform us into somewhat put together-looking humans in a matter of seconds.

Here's how to do a non-black smokey eye to go with your new favourite mascara. Post continues below.

But with so many mascara options on the market, which ones are actually the best?

Well, we asked 20 women that exact question.

Including both spendys and saveys, here are 20 women's ride-or-die mascaras.

"This guy! I've loved him for ages. It has my favourite kind of wand (soft! full! fluffy! gets even the teeny lashes!), and the formula ticks all the boxes for me in terms of volume and length. It also doesn't clump or get flaky and annoying - it actually stays on your lashes until you want to take it off." - Erin.

"Before I converted to lash extensions, I actually really just loved this mascara. I like the smaller brush size and found the product spread nice and evenly and made them nice and black." - Talia.

"I love this mascara because it's tubular. I can never go back to non-tubular mascaras now that I've used it! Secondly, it's got two brushes, so one for volume, then you can unscrew a thinner brush for length. It comes off soooo easily, basically warm water is all I need. The Mco Beauty tubular mascara is amazing for the price, but the Poni one is waaaay more volumising." - Emma.

"I love this mascara. I find the brush makes application really easy and I can get easily into corner lashes. It also gives a really bold look and stays put!" - Laura.

"I've tried way too many mascaras (almost every chemist cheapy and various more expensive ones) and this is by far the best. It makes my baby lashes look super long without making them spidery or clumpy. I don't buy it as often as I'd like because it's pricey, but my gosh when I do it's worth every cent." - Charlie.

"I love this. The wand is the perfect size for bottom lashes especially and it seems to separate every lash perfectly." - Jess.

"This one. I love that it's buildable - when I put a light layer on people often ask if I've had my lashes tinted. But then if I'm going out I can really build it up with a second layer. It's thickening and lengthening layer by layer. J'ADORE." - Genevieve.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"I have worn this exact mascara since for over 10 years now and I pray it never gets discontinued! It does exactly what it says - makes my lashes full, separated and voluminous, but doesn't have a crunchy or sticky feeling at all. I could sneak wearing it at school back in the day with a light layer, but now use it daily with a couple of coats and it's so perfect! I always have backups ready to go when I run out." - Simone.

"I'm OBSESSED! This is always on sale (ends up being under $10 most of the time). It makes my lashes longer but isn't clumpy at all. Love a good cheap tubular mascara." - Emma.

"Another vote for the Mcobeauty one - will never go back!" - Lily.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"I tried this six years ago and bought nothing else since. It gives you definition on each lash like I've never seen before and really opens up your eyes. The length is also soooo extra, you only really have to do one coat!" - Eleanor.

"It's never ever clumpy and gives huge volume (I like a drag queen lash)." - Jacqui.

"My lashes have never looked as long as when I wear this mascara. If I had time to put just one thing on my face in the morning, I would put this on (currently using another one because I ran out and didn't have time to go to the shops and I really miss it)." - Emilie.

"I'm currently using this and it makes me look like I've put in effort when I... haven't. Love the volume mascara too." - Keryn.

Image: Sephora.

"This mascara is excellent and it's... $15. It's the Sephora brand mascara and I bought it just as a backup one if I ran out of my fancy one. Turns out it's actually better than the fancy one." - Clare.

"It has everything, thickness and curls without the clumpiness. I always stock up when its on special." - Mel.

"I've tried so many but I've been going back to this one for years. It gives me so much volume and length as well without being super clumpy. And it's always on special somewhere so it's super affordable." - Jess.

"This is the only product I’ve ever actually gone out and purchased after getting it sample size in a beauty box! I love the way it separates and lengthens the lashes for a natural look or builds for va va voom lashes if you're heading out. 10/10 won't disappoint." - Kee.

"I usually don't wear mascara because I have blepharitis and every single mascara I've tried makes my eyes irritated and scars me for days. The best one yet for it has been the Westman Atelier. It's slightly less irritating than the rest and I like the brush." - Isobel.

What's your favourite mascara? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Instagram/@chloevr @_makeupbyns