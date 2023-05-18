LEIGH'S LIST: 'It's officially cold and I don't know what to wear over my winter knits.'

Welcome to Leigh's List. A weekly column, a bit like an agony aunt, but for your shopping woes. A self-confessed shopping addict, Leigh Campbell enjoys nothing more than hunting down the *thing* you've been searching for but haven't been able to find.

Isabelle asked:

Okay, I'm cold. It's officially chilly where I live and I have quite a few winter knits I love, but I'm not quite sure what to wear over them.

I know you love trench coats, so I would love to see some of your favourites, but can you also share some good coats and other layers to wear on top of jumpers for commuting and when outside in the cooler weather?

Leigh answered:

Ah yes, outwear.

As an Aussie, depending on where you live, you might be able to get through winter with just knits, or even a long sleeve top if you're up north. But those in the southern parts of Australia know the need for good outerwear.

Most indoor places are well air-conditioned these days, but the bus or train ride, or weekend kid's sport on the sidelines can definitely call for warmer layers on top of your jumper.

Here are my favourite outwear catalogues and my top picks for this season.

The classic coat.

A classic coat will last you decades and take you from the office to the footy. Warm, structured, chic. A good one in your closet will revolutionise your wardrobe.

Try these:

Piper Oversized Double-Breasted Coat, $249.95.

Image: Myer/Piper.

Basque Shawl Collar Wrap Coat, $199.95.

Image: Myer/Basque.

Sussan Draped Coat, $149.95.

Image: Sussan.

Preview Tailored Coat, $100.

Image: Target.

DISSH Wool Felt Coat, $299.99.

Image: DISSH.

The trench coat.

A bit like a coat but more lightweight, I love a trench in Sydney because I feel like the weather is transitional more often than it is really cold. They can be styled to be sporty-cool, or paired with more classic outfits.

Try these:

Mossman Brown Trench Coat, $309.95.

Image: Myer/Mossman.

PULL&BEAR Basic Trench Coat, $109.

Image: The Iconic/PULL&BEAR.

The Fated Aliah Trench, $149.95.

Image: The Iconic/The Fated.

Ena Pelly Carrie Trench Coat, $299.95.

The coatigan.

Comfort is king with this style. It's a cardigan, but it's longer and wraps around a button or tie waist to secure. Yes, there's a danger you might look like you're wearing a bathrobe, but who cares when you're so cosy and warm (steer away from white and leave it open if you want to avoid that look).

Try these:

Forever New Mariah Longline Coatigan, $169.99.

Image: Myer/Forever New.

Forcast Eileen Longline Coatigan, $99.99.

Image: The Iconic/Forcast.

Kmart Trench Look Coatigan, $40.

Image: Kmart.

Sportscraft Cotton Cashmere Coatigan, $249.99.

Image: Sportscraft.

Super Soft Lounge Hooded Coatigan, $80.

Image: Target.

The denim jacket.

Not the warmest option, but super versatile. I love an oversized denim jacket on top of a jumper, or even a t-shirt if the weather decides to play nice. And don't be scared to do double denim, as long as it's not the exact same fabric it totally works.

Try these:

Seed Heritage Relaxed Denim Jacket, $79.95.

Image: Myer/Seed Heritage.

Cotton On Oversized Denim Jacket, $69.99.

Image: The Iconic/Cotton On.

Country Road Australian Cotton Denim Shacket, $179.

Image: The Iconic/Country Road.

SIR. Denim Jacket, $380.

Image: SIR.

Levi's 90s Trucker Jacket, $169.95.

Image: The Iconic/Levi's.

The puffer.

Outdoor walks or watching sport, a puffer jacket is like wearing a sleeping bag with sleeves and I'm here for it. Sure, they're mostly for casual occasions or running around doing errands, but isn't that what all of us do most days, anyway?

Try these:

All About Eve Remi Luxe Midi Puffer, $159.95.

Image: Myer/All About Eve.

Cotton On Body Active The Recycled Mother Puffer Jacket 3.0, $79.99.

Image: The Iconic/Cotton On Body Active.

Everlane The ReNew Long Liner, $331.

Image: Everlane.

Kmart Curve 2-in-1 Longline Puffer Jacket, $59.

Image: Kmart.

BIGW &me Women's Puffer Jacket, $45.

Image: BIGW.

The blazer.

Bury me in a blazer, I love them that much.

Great for if your office isn't too cold but you still need a stylish workwear option, they're also ace over a nice outfit to head out to dinner. Black is classic, but cream, white, tan, khaki and navy are also classic and go with everything.

Try these:

Basque Relaxed Double-Breasted Blazer, $169.95.

Image: Myer/Basque.

Atmos&Here Curvy Norah Blazer, $119.99.

Image: The Iconic/Atmos&Here.

AERE Relaxed Suit Blazer, $160.

Image: The Iconic/AERE.

H&M Double-Breasted Jacket, $49.99.

Image: H&M.

Zara Fitted Double-Breasted Blazer, $169.

Image: Zara.

The bomber jacket.

I'm always drawn to bomber and cropped jackets because I love a preppy look. They're generally pretty snuggly and cosy, so they're great for weekends with jeans, leather pants or even stylish trackies.

Try these:

Piper Oversized Quilted Bomber Jacket, $189.95.

Image: Myer/Piper.

Calli Quilted Bomber, $159.95.

Image: The Iconic/Calli.

Target Lily Loves Varsity Bomber Jacket, $60.

Image: Target.

Uniqlo Windproof Outer Fleece Ribbed Blouson, $59.90.

Image: Uniqlo.

ASOS EDITION oversized bomber jacket, $200.

Image: ASOS.

