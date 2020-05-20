The $23 hairbrush that Zoe Foster Blake swears by for bouncy, ‘lived in' curls.

While many of us will happily curate a skincare or makeup routine designed for our individual wants and needs, we tend to forget to do the same for our hairbrush.

Think about it.

WATCH: Five ways to lift your hair game. Post continues below.

We choose shampoo, conditioner and styling products for our hair, but when it comes to the tool we use daily, we kinda… wing it.

Luckily for us, last night, Go-To Skincare founder and all-round beauty boss Zoe Foster Blake shared exactly how she achieves her natural, ‘lived in’ curled hair using her favourite affordable hairbrush.

Uploading a photo of it to her Instagram Story, she wrote, “This is the Denman brush I have used for over a decade. It’s the D3 with seven rows (I have fine, curly hair). Unreal on wet hair. Detangles and knots. Gives volume and it shapes curls.

"I wash my hair, apply a lightweight curl cream like Evo Liquid Rollers, then blow-dry all over, brushing my hair in every direction, before styling it into place. Then I sleep on it to de-fluff.

"Next morning: good to go."

How simple does that sound?

But if short and curly isn't your hair type, You Beauty co-hosts Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren have a few other tips for finding the perfect hairbrush.

Leigh explains there are two main types of bristles you have to look out for: nylon synthetic bristles or boar bristles.

Boar bristles are made from the hair of the male pig (so, not vegan friendly) and are very firm. They help to distribute your natural oils throughout your hair (leaving it soft and shiny) and without tearing the hair. Meaning, your hair is less likely to break than if you use nylon.

Nylon bristles, on the other hand, are made of plastic pins that are great for detangling. But remember to be careful when using them, because there is a higher chance of breakage.

Leigh says her all-time favourite hairbrush is the Mason Pearson Pocket hairbrush.

And yes, this hairbrush is on the pricey side. But as Leigh explains, the Mason Pearson hairbrush is an investment piece that will last you years. She has owned hers for over a decade and it still looks brand new.

Listen to the whole You Beauty episode with Leigh and Kelly here. Post continues below.



If you're looking for some other options for hairbrushes at a slightly more affordable price point, here are some ideas:

The Tangle Teezer is a cult-classic hairbrush. The two-tiered synthetic bristles are great at detangling the hair gently.

If your hair is thin, fragile or prone to breakage, this new hairbrush from them is a great choice.

A good barrel brush is a must.

Not only will it help detangle the hair but it does half the work for you when styling your hair with a blowdryer. This one, in particular, is large enough for any length hair, uses nylon bristles to detangle and is heat-resistant.

If your hair is long or just thick, this hairbrush is highly recommended.

If you found yourself contemplating whether to invest in the Mason Pearson hairbrush above, but find the price point a little too high, check out this option. It's great for any and all hair types.

What is your favourite hairbrush? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Instagram/@zotheysay

Parents, you all need an extra $100 right now. Take our survey for your chance to win.