The new ‘no makeup’ makeup routine that only takes 4 minutes with 4 products.

Maybe it’s just me, but isolation completely changed the way I see my face.

Literally. I see it multiple times a day on FaceTime, in Zoom meetings, and in the mirror staring back at me at home.

Personally, I reckon I’d forgotten what my face looked like without makeup. And this could very well be different for you, but now when I put on a face of makeup, it feels like it looks a bit too much.

It’s for this reason I’d like to propose we move to a new version of ‘no makeup’ makeup.

Traditionally, no makeup makeup is meant to make you look like you just woke up with a lovely, even complexion, long, black lashes, and the brightness only a good highlighter can provide.

But at the moment, I’m more interested in a speedy makeup routine that very subtly enhances the parts of my face I’ve been reintroduced to lately – freckles, fresh skin, my natural flush. And one that truly takes less than four minutes and only requires four products.

Keep scrolling to learn how to nail this no makeup makeup look before your next video meeting or socially-distanced outing.