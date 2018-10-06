BEHOLD: The brand new hair colour everyone will be demanding this summer.

The prospect of colouring your entire head a single shade is daunting, which is why this new hair colour trend is so perfect.

If you want a change, but aren’t too keen on a very long list of terms and conditions then brace yourself.

InStyle has dubbed vanilla-lilac hair the biggest upcoming trend. It’s polite yet makes a statement, and is the perfectly cool colour combination for summer.

Just take a look for yourself.

The roots are typically left untouched, where naturally dark colours are also smoothly woven throughout the head of hair for a subtle and effortless look.

Soft tones of lilac and complimentary silver shades intensify at the ends and the frame of the face for a balayage effect, and can we just say this might be the most beautiful hair colour we have ever seen.

If you’re into pastels at the moment but think colouring your hair will compromise a natural look – don’t! As the Old El Paso girl tells us, you can definitely have both, thanks to this new hair colour trend.