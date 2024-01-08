Eight unexpected celebrity reveals from the Golden Globes red carpet that you definitely missed.

The stars of Hollywood were all in attendance at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards to honour the year's best in film and television.

The event also served as the kick-off for awards season with the Oscars, Grammys, Emmy Awards and the BAFTAs all on the horizon.

While watching celebrities accept their accolades is always exciting, everyone knows that the best moments are the ones that happen on the red carpet before the ceremony starts.

In saying that, here are eight of the best celebrity reveals from the Golden Globes red carpet that you probably (most definitely) missed.

Reese Witherspoon brought her son as her date.

Reese Witherspoon with Deacon Phillipe at the 81st Golden Globes. Image: Getty.

Following her divorce announcement from Jim Toth in March 2023, the actor brought along her 20-year-old son Deacon Phillipe to the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Phillipe is Witherspoon's second child and shares him with Cruel Intentions co-star, Ryan Phillippe.

The actor's mini-me told Variety that he was given three crucial pieces of advice from his mother for his red carpet debut: "Gum, hand sanitiser and be nice to everyone."

Phillipe also confessed he doesn't have a curfew, saying, "We'll see. I'm following her tonight. She's the party animal. I'm going to try to keep up."

Daisy Jones And The Six cast are not going on tour.

It's been nearly a year since Daisy Jones And The Six was released and fans have been waiting for the rumoured worldwide arena tour ever since.

Unfortunately, it looks like this is now definitely not going to happen.

On the red carpet at the Golden Globes, Riley Keough (who was nominated for an award for her portrayal of 'Daisy Jones' in the hit series) shot down any chance of the band going on tour together.

"I don't know, it's not something that's being discussed at the moment so yeah I don't see a, I haven't heard of a tour," she told Variety.

Actresses passed a suit jacket down the line on the red carpet because of the cold weather.

The awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and it looked to be chilly today, based on reports from those on the ground.

Ralphie Aversa, who is the host of USA Today show Entertain This!, said on X that complaints were going around about the cold weather and then shared a screenshot of his weather app. On the screen, it was 12 degrees Celsius meaning there would have been some very cold tushies on the red carpet.

According to other journalists, apparently a number of actresses were passing along one suit jacket in order to stay warm whilst they waited for their turn to take photos on the red carpet.

Kylie Jenner sneaks in with Timothée Chalamet.

Kylie Jenner snuck in with Timothée Chalamet. Image: Getty.

The Wonka star might have been flying solo on the red carpet, but at some point, his girlfriend Kylie Jenner quietly snuck into the ballroom and the two met up before walking to their table together.

Whilst most of us were a little bummed there were no red-carpet official pics of the pair, they did eventually take their seats and proceed to act all lovey-dovey — making for a perfect photo op.

Already, there are clips going viral of the pair kissing and holding hands. A particular favourite among fans shows Jenner playing with Chalamet's necklace.

Rosamund Pike wore a "protective" veil after a skiing accident.

Rosamund Pike wore a "protective" veil at the Golden Globes after a skiing accident in December 2023. Image: Getty.

On the red carpet, Pike told Variety she was sporting a "protective" black veil at the Golden Globes after she had a skiing accident.

"It's a protective veil for the occasion," she told the publication. "I had an accident over Christmas, actually. I had a skiing accident and I had to think, 'Not what you want when you're coming to the Golden Globes on the 7th of January' so on the 26th of December, my face was entirely smashed up."

She added, "Actually, it's healed but I kinda fell in love with the look."

Suits star Gina Torres said Meghan Markle isn't in the cast group chat.

Gina Torres, who played Jessica Pearson on Suits, was asked about her thoughts on the legal drama claiming first place at the top of the streaming charts in 2023 — four years on from when the series wrapped up.

"When it all came through, we were all texting each other," the actor told Variety. "Yes, our text thread is insane right now. So it’s very exciting."

The only person not in the group chat though, according to Torres, is Meghan Markle.

"We don't have her number... We just don’t," she explained when prodded. "So she'll see, she'll watch. She'll be happy that we're here."

Aria Mia Loberti brought a guide dog to the red carpet.

This is a red carpet moment that deserves our attention.

Actress Aria Mia Loberti walked the red carpet with her guide dog.

Loberti is blind and also played a blind heroine in Netflix's All The Light We Cannot See, which was nominated for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Natalie Portman still hasn't watched Riverdale, despite an awkward viral moment.

Natalie Portman and her May December co-stars, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, went viral during their press tour after bursting into laughter when the actresses were asked if they had seen Melton in the off-the-rails teen series Riverdale.

Considering the Netflix series isn't exactly highbrow television, it's no wonder the pair laughed away the question.

A month on from the clip going viral though, Portman was asked about her thoughts on working alongside Melton.

"I had never seen him before and he just blew me away. He's such an incredible actor and such a fun person and we had a great time," she told Variety on the red carpet.

But when asked if she's since taken the time to watch Riverdale, she answered quickly: "I have not. I will right away!"

We won't be holding our breath, Portman.

Feature Image: Getty/Twitter @popculture.