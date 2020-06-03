"I've been using it for 17 years." 20 women share their 'holy grail' foundation.

Finding a foundation that specifically suits your skin isn’t always easy.

You have to consider what finish you would like, how it feels on your skin, whether it will last all day, and most importantly, you have to find the correct shade that actually matches your skin colour – which we all know is not a simple task.

So for many of us, finding the perfect foundation can take years of trial and error.

Thankfully, 20 women have shared their number one foundation and why it’s so good.

"I thought when this came out it was too good to be true, and didn't believe that something could totally blend to your skin. For a chemist foundation, this is my go-to and it literally does match your natural colour. It's glowy, dewy and the perfect base. I swear by this stuff, been wearing it for as long as I can remember." - Ellie.

"Whenever I've get my makeup done they use this one, and I'd definitely buy if I could afford it lol. It's magic." - Jessie.

"Armani Luminous Silk is amazing. It is pricey but the bottle really lasts. Highly recommend!" - Shannon.

"I also love the MAC Studio Fix!" - Jessie.

"This foundation is new-ish. It has a fluid consistency you can blend in using your fingers or a beauty blender that won't settle in any dry bits or lines, and I usually add a second layer if I'm after a more done-up finish. It's also got bonus SPF in it, which never hurt anyone." - Amy.

"I love the Silk Crème by Laura Mercier - it's nice and dewy, but not shiny and doesn't make my sensitive skin breakout!" - Janine.

"I’ve tried many foundations but since trying out Estée Lauder Double Wear last year, I haven’t worn anything else. It’s a semi matte finish and literally lasts the entire work day. And when I want to look a little more luminous, I mix in some MAC Strobe Cream. So good!" - Charlotte.

"I second that. It's the only one that actually lasts and doesn’t melt off in the heat. Go easy round the eyes though because it can highlight wrinkles if put on too thick." - Kere.

"Estée Lauder Double Wear is my ride or die." - Emily.

"Double Wear is the best if you want a long lasting coverage. My sister worked as an air hostess for Emirates for years and that was always their go-to!" - Kathryn.

"The one and only... Estée Lauder Double Wear." - Michelle.

"Think of this as the love child of a great tinted SPF 50+ sunscreen and a glowy, light coverage foundation. It can't give you a heap of coverage, but I let concealer handle that when I wear this guy on my days off." - Amy.

"I've been using it for 17 years! It's sheer and dewy for a fresh no makeup makeup look, but also buildable. You can wear it daily or layer for a full coverage evening or event look. Great if you're travelling too because you can find it almost anywhere and always at airports!" - Kee.

"Mac Face and Body - light coverage but can be built up where needed. It can be applied with hands for fast application." - Susan.

"If you get oily and need something mattifying that lasts all day - I highly recommend Maybelline Fit Me Matte and Poreless Foundation. I began using it as a teenager with no money, but if I need to cut down on costs and replace my foundation, I will always revert back to this. It also has a really great shade range." - Charlie.

"I love this one! You can build to the coverage you like and it's really light!" - Renny.

"I wear this over the Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base (it’s a moisturiser but works as a great primer)." - Tania.

"It has the perfect amount of coverage, one of the only foundations I can perfectly colour match to (I am really pale and lots of foundations get more yellow as they get lighter, but I have pink based skin), AND it is designed to be applied with fingers so it is really easy to pop on the skin and just buff out with your hands!" - Hannah.

"It Cosmetics CC Cream!!!" - Ella.

"It Cosmetics CC Cream!" - Alexandra.

"I finally tried the Flower Beauty Foundation from Chemist Warehouse. I was pleasantly surprised! Definitely worth a try as it didn’t break the bank." - Ally.

"Besides the gorgeous rose gold packaging, what I love most about this dewy, glowy foundation is you can build the coverage from light to medium. If you prefer full coverage, this isn't the product for you. But as someone with freckles, it just makes my skin look infinitely better. " - Amy.

"I love Smashbox Studio Skin 24 Hour Hydra Foundation. It lasts soo long and it’s so hydrating for my skin. So glad I’ve finally found my foundation after many failed attempts!" - Astara.

Which foundation is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Supplied.