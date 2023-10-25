9 of the best foundations for anyone over 50, according to makeup artists.

The search for your holy grail foundation feels like it never ends. Because if you're anything like us, you'll know that just when you think you've *finally* found something that works with your skin, you're suddenly blessed with a fancy new concern.

Pigmentation, enlarged pores, fine lines, wrinkles and dry skin... we don't make the rules, people.

This doesn't mean you have to overhaul your entire makeup routine. It just means that there might be better options out there for you when it comes to coverage.

Besides, who doesn't want to keep their skin looking all glowy, healthy and fresh? No one, that's who.

The only thing is, with so many products and brands out there it can be really hard to know where to start. Especially with all the (many) fluffy marketing claims that are thrown around.

So, we asked the experts.

Mamamia hit up two pro makeup artists and asked them to tell us the best foundation for women over 50.

Before we get into it, though, we just you to keep one thing in mind: Beauty isn't a one-size-fits-all kind of deal.

Everyone's experiences with products are different — and just because it doesn't work for one person, doesn't mean it's not going to work for you, yeah? So, you do you, etc. etc.

Let's get into it.

What's the best foundation for over 50s skin?

Okay, okay. Before we dive into the best foundations for over 50s skin, it's probably worth touching on some important basics. As celebrity makeup artist Michael Brown reminded us, skin prep is always key. Because there's zero point in splurging on a fancy foundation and doing absolutely nothing to help create a solid canvas before whacking it on.

"A foundation isn’t a magic wand that will fix and cover all skin concerns," Brown said. "It might for an hour or so, but longevity and how it wears will differ greatly by how someone chooses to skin prep."

And it comes down to the specific products you're using to prep your skin, too.

"Never use oil-based, dense creams under makeup — even if the skin is on the drier side. Keep those for nighttime use."

Instead, he said to choose a moisturiser that has a gel-cream texture — one that is really fast absorbing. "Foundations love cool, hydrated, bouncy skin," he adds. (Brown recommends Fresh Beauty Rose Deep Hydration Balancing Emulsion, $69).

"I can’t use a foundation without a primer and every skin needs something different. Whether it’s pore minimising, colour correction/brightening or extra moisture, a primer upgrades your foundation to be perfectly suited to what your skin needs."

"For over 50s, brightening and moisture with a good bonding texture would be key. Try Make Up Forever Dullness Eraser Step 1 Face Primer or Make Up Forever Hydra Booster Step 1 Face Primer, $62."

Now, when it comes to choosing the right foundation formula, it's also important to consider your skin type.

"Fifty plus doesn’t always equal a dry skin type," said hair and makeup artist Mia Connor.

"Even though 90 per cent of my clients who are 50 plus fall on the drier side, some are still oily — which is great, as this skin type tends to have less noticeable fine lines as they age."

No matter where you sit on the skin type spectrum, there's a formula out there that'll work with your skin. What's more, these new-generation formulas are usually infused with skincare ingredients to help tackle specific skin issues.

Here's what foundations makeup artists recommend for people over 50.

Thirsty faces, assemble.

We all know that dry skin types generally require more hydration. So, if this is you, it's probably best to go for creams and liquids over powder foundation.

"I love Hourglass Cosmetics Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint," said Connor.

"This is my go-to holy grail when it comes to working with dry skin, particularly dry, flaky skin. Anything with hyaluronic is optimal for this skin type."

If you're looking for more coverage, Connor suggests trying MAC Cosmetics Studio Radiance Serum Powered Foundation.

"This one is full of beautiful ingredients that leave the skin looking so hydrated and skin-like," she said.

Just a note on full coverage: Connor said to "avoid matte products on a dry skin type" as they can make the skin look "flat, dull and older."

Note taken.

"It’s important to not go too lightweight in texture," said Brown. "If the product is too thin, watery, or even glowy, although may sound light and natural, it usually has no weight. This means it can easily move and end up creasing into expression lines very easily."

As over 50s skin tends to be drier with more noticeable fine lines and wrinkles, Brown said to go down the hydration route. "It’s always best to use something with lots of moisture to help skin appearance, but with a semi-matte finish to diffuse light and focus on lines and wrinkles."

He also said to look for a formula that's a little denser in texture (rather than a runny, than a watery foundation), as these tend to not move throughout the day.

"My fave foundation for a natural skin finish, which is light and creamy, is Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation."

"For a little more coverage, but still moisturising and very smoothing I love KVD Good Apple Full Coverage Serum Foundation," shared Brown.

"You can also mix your moisturiser or primer into it for a sheer effect when needed."

Another one for the dry-skinned girlies.

"This is great for skin needing hydration and care," shared celebrity hair and makeup artist Mia Hawkswell. "It's infused with hyaluronic acid and squalene."

"Attracting and trapping moisture and improving skin elasticity with continued use. Wears beautifully for eight hours of medium coverage.

The best part? You can pick it up from Chemist Warehouse for around $25. "Such a great price point," added Hawkswell.

As all oily girls know, things can get a little... slippy by midday. So often matte formulas are your bestie.

Connor said, "If this skin type starts off too dewy, they will be a shiny disco ball by midday. They produce their own dewiness as the day goes on."

Lucky squids.

"I love Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day for this skin type. It has a natural matte finish instead of a flat matte, so the skin simply looks like skin," said Connor.

"It is a medium coverage that can be sheered out for a minimal effect or built up for more coverage. Even better — it does what the name suggests — stays all day."

We love it when that happens.

"For those who prefer a natural finish and nothing too glowy, Hawkswell recommends this popular product from Trinny London.

"Trinny London's BFF All Day is long-wearing. The key ingredients pro-ceramides and B3 work to smooth the appearance of fine lines and deliver a healthy complexion without being too shiny/glowy," Hawkswell said.

For a similar level of natural coverage, O'Connor recommends trying a sheer, everyday formula like Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue Natural Matte Tinted Moisturiser.

"They also have their hydrating version of this which is stunning for a drier skin type," she adds.

If you're looking for something boujee, you can't go past the utter luxury that is Sisley Paris. Drool.

Hawkswell said, "The holy grail of anti-ageing foundations, Sisleya is built on skincare with coverage. The formula works all day to nourish, protect and treat the complexion while it's worn."

"Fine lines and texture are minimized visually and treated, with continued use, the complexion is improved over time."

If you'd like to see more from pro makeup artists, you can follow Mia Connor here, Mia Hawkswell here and Michael Brown here.

