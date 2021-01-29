Here are 8 of the best foundations for anyone over 40.

Attempting to find the right foundation is an absolute s**t show at any age, but when you throw in all those age-related concerns like pigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles and dry skin - the challenge only gets steeper.

Y'see as we get older, us womanly folk experience things like menopause, hormonal changes and reduced natural oil production. Meaning? Our skin changes. Heaps.

We all know that our skin becomes drier as we age, and it tends to lose that glorious tone and texture we sashayed around with in our 20s. And that's okay!

This just means that there might be better options out there for you when it comes to foundation - because who doesn't want to keep their skin looking healthy and fresh?!

Luckily there are TONS of options out there for mature skin. (Like, definitely too many - which is why we're writing this article).

Whether you're looking to tackle wrinkles, dullness, enlarged pores, age spots, or all of the above, these days foundations are bursting with the same skin-loving ingredients you would usually find in your serums and moisturisers (hey, hyaluronic acid!).

But with so many brands out there, so many products and so many big ol' juicy claims, how do you know which ones are best?

Well, we asked women over 40 for their all-time favourite foundation - and here's what they recommended.

Important: Regardless of age or how expensive your foundation is, prep is everything - and it will determine how well your makeup sits on your skin. The more hydrated your skin is, the better your foundation will look. So, do this!

Have you tried her? You might want to. She's surrounded by a lot of hype and has become a cult fave for good reason.

This is a full coverage foundation (it's on the thicker side, so you really only ever need a lil bit, okay?) that manages to cover dark spots and pigmentation beautifully, while still feeling remarkably sheer and lightweight.

The best part? It lasts. It won't slide off your face at 12pm OR go all cake-y, crepey and dry. Just looks natural and healthy.





Image: Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation and Concealer

This lightweight fluid is absolute diamonds. It'll give your skin a swift hit of hydration, while offering a beautiful sheer-to-medium coverage. Meaning? It's the perfect option if you're not big on foundation, but still want a little bit of somethin' somethin' to hide pesky imperfections and dark spots.

Image: Morphe Hint Hint Skin Tint

Whipped cream texture! Hyaluronic acid goodness! Dewy finish! What a win.

This hydrating and firming skin tint from the kids at HOURGLASS works to even out skin tone (taking care of dark spots, pigmentation and all that junk), soften imperfections and boost moisture levels.

Image: Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Acid Skin Tint

This is another lightweight goodie that packs a serious punch when it comes to hydrating the skin. Cause we love hydrating the skin!

Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk foundation goes on smooth, blends well and won't go all creasy and gross by the end of the day.

If you're after a little bit more coverage, all you gotta do is apply a few more pumps and build it up. You'll look radiant and fresh without the risk of looking like a walking oil slick. Cause that happens with some foundation - and it SUCKS.





Image: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

This guy received a whole HEAP of recommendations because it's just a bloody good foundation. It helps even out your complexion without masking it - which is what we're all about - and pumps a ton of moisture into your skin to help diffuse the look of wrinkles and fine lines.

A solid 10/10.





Image: Ellis Faas Skin Veil Foundation.

If you're a crazed fool for BB creams, the little number from Jane Iredale is right up your alley. It's the perfect lo-fi daily coverage for those who want to look fresh (read: all of us).

It does the job well and covers blemishes and imperfections with ease, while minimising the appearance of pores and wrinkles. It's also NOT a matte formula which is a good time for anyone in the 40-something space.





Image: Jane Iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream

This cheeky little lightweighter offers the perfect amount of coverage (not too much, not too little) and is packed with Do Good ingredients like vitamin C and E to nourish and replenish your skin.

An absolute all-round champ.





Image: Australis Fresh & Flawless Foundation

If you struggle with dry skin on the reg, this gem from L'Oréal is going to be an absolute game changer for you. No, seriously!

Not only is it long-wearing and super comfortable (doesn't feel like you're wear a mask all day), but it's also bursting with all these hard-working moisture-boosting ingredients that make sure your skin stays hydrated and flawless without caking or drying. Bless.





Image: L'Oreal Infallible 24 Hour Liquid Foundation

