From It Cosmetics to Giorgio Armani: The 6 best foundations for a 'your skin but better' look.

Ah, choosing a new foundation. Never an easy task.

If you're anything like us, you've spent approximately too much time looking for the Golden One. And you're still looking for it, aren't cha? We sure are.

Because it's tough out there. There are a LOT of foundations kicking around. And they can come with super steep price tags, too.

And nothing sucks more than spending money on a s**t foundation - hoo, boy. No good. 10/10 wouldn't recommend.

So, if you're anything like us, you end up just sticking with your regular 'meh' foundation. It's nothing special, but you've been using it for ages and it does the job. Sorta.

But, friend. Dear, dear, friend. Your cute face deserves better. WAY better, in fact.

So, we're going to help you on your search to find a foundation that makes your skin look and feel good.

Something that works with it, not against it. Doesn't feel like stage paint. Won't take long smoko breaks. Or clock off at 3pm.

We asked legendary makeup artists Michael Brown and Alphie Sadsad for the exact foundations they use time and time again to give their clients that fressssh your-skin-but-better finish.

And don't worry - we covered ALL skin types. Whether your skin is oily, dry, combo, indecisive - there's one in here for errybody.

Alright. Let's go!

Best foundations for oily skin.

Ah, oily skin. You know the drill. You look in the mirror at 1pm to find out your foundation has just completely packed up and left your face. Like, gone. No note. No nothing.

What a d**khead.

All you're left with is a shiny T-zone with a side of enlarged pores. A vibe.

You just want something that lasts. Is it that hard? Goodness to God.

Alphie's top picks:

Okay. When it comes to foundation for oily skin, Sadsad said you have two textures you can choose from, depending what coverage you’re after.

"Either a powder foundation (my favourite is Makeup Forever Matte Velvet Skin Blurring Powder Foundation, $67) or an oil-free foundation (It Cosmetics Oil Free CC Cream SPF 40, $63). Both will help with absorbing excess oils and keep your skin matte and last all day."

As for the best application technique, Sadsad said to use your beauty sponge to help prevent transferring any extra oils from your digits to your cute face. Kay?

Image: Sephora

Image: Sephora

Michael's top pick:

"Always go for an oil-free or oil-controlling formulation with a matte or semi-matte finish," said Brown. "This will ensure excess shine is kept to a minimum, and that coverage stays put longer with a better bond."

Other pros to using a matte to semi-matte finish? It'll also give a smoother look to skin, said Brown, which is "perfect for large pores." Win.

Try: Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation, $60.

Image: Mecca

Best foundations for dry skin.

Have we not always dreamed there would be a foundation out there that wouldn't go all patchy and make our skin look dry, flaky and s**t? Of course we have! We all have.

Well, some good news. Cause these guys know TWO of them. (Both from the same brand, mind you - must have a thing for dry skin.)

Alphie's top pick:

"Always look for hydration foundation that will give you an ultimate glow that mimics natural radiance. Serum foundations are great to help treat and hydrate the skin," said Sadsad.

Sadsad said to try a two-in-one skincare x makeup hybrid, such as Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation, $98.

Image: Mecca

Hot tip: "The best application would be using your fingers. Treat it like skincare. Use the warmth of your fingers to blend it into your complexion," suggests Sadsad.

Michael's top pick:

"This skin type can often ‘eat’ foundation in long-wear situations, basically meaning the skin is lacking in moisture, so it sucks in anything it can from the foundation," explains Brown.

Greedy bugger.

"This means you not only need moisture/nourishment, but a texture that’s slightly more weighted and dense than a light liquid formula - these would creep into expression lines and be eaten away, leaving no coverage."

Brown said he tends to opt for a cream texture foundation as these tend to last the distance, "while still making skin looking fresh and even".

His pick? Bobbi Brown Foundation Stick, $72.

Image: Mecca

Best foundation for combination skin.

Got combination skin? Lucky duck. You get to deal with both hydrating your skin AND fighting oil.

Double the fun!

In other words, you need a formula that will help keep your skin balanced all day: not too dry, not too oily. You want something that stays put, but won't exacerbate any dry or lined skin. Not easy to find.

Alphie and Michael's top picks:

"With combination skin, you would need to help treat both a little oiliness and little dryness. I would suggest using types of primers that will help control the oil and another to help hydrate the areas that need hydrating," suggests Sadsad.

Brown said this skin type has a little more freedom and is best with hydrating properties that are "usually more present in light liquid textures."

"You want glow, but not shine, so make sure the liquid you choose doesn’t shine up hours after application, which can be common for combination skin," he adds.

For a satin finish that isn't too glowy or matte, both Brown and Sadsad recommend going for Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $105.

Image: Giorgio Armani

Hot tip: "To balance skin, dab a light dusting of translucent powder in the T-zone area only," said Brown.

What's your go-to foundation? have you ever tried any of the above picks? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

