"It's such a great multi-tasker." The 5 do-it-all serums we swear by.

Gather round, beauty lovers - we need to talk about serums.

Serums are the workhorses of the skincare routine. They're packed with concentrated ingredients that target our specific skincare concerns (like pigmentation or wrinkles).

But as most of us have multiple skincare concerns that we want to target, we're expected to buy multiple serums. And that can be both time-consuming and expensive.

We spoke to our in-house beauty experts and learned about five "do-it-all" serums, so instead of layering serum upon serum, you can get your hands on one that does multiple jobs in one. You're welcome.

It's no surprise that Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair is first on the list. This cult-classic serum has been loved by beauty editors for years now. Our very own Senior Beauty Writer, Erin Docherty, uses it twice a day.

"I use this morning and night and I feel like it’s just a really great all-rounder serum, especially for dry skin! My complexion always feels really plump, hydrated and smooth post-application. Oftentimes when I reallyyyy can’t be bothered doing my lengthy skin routine, I know as long as I slap some of this on, my skin will be happy!" she said.

Advanced Night Repair (or ARN, as the experts call it) includes high levels of hyaluronic acid so it will leave the skin extremely hydrated. Plus, its special Chronolux™ Power Signal Technology claims to help repair skin cells and increase the production of collagen.

Best if you need help with: dehydration and fine lines.

Beauty expert and You Beauty host Leigh Campbell has tried many serums, yet she continues to return to a favourite.

"When I am not testing millions of serums for my job I always go back to this one. It treats fine lines, helps fade my pigmentation and works so beautifully under makeup. It gives my face the most radiant glow. It packs a lot of punch for $80!" Leigh said.

This lightweight serum-in-lotion includes a gentle concentration of Vitamin A to smooth texture, sodium hyaluronate (a derivative of hyaluronic acid) to pump the skin with hydration and Vitamin E to help the skin repair itself.

Best if you need help with: fine lines, pigmentation and dehydration.

Over the past year, luminous skin has been a prominent theme in beauty. Many of us are looking for products that give us a natural glow. Mamamia's You Beauty Collective contributor, Morgan Rohan, has found a serum that does that and more: the Sand and Sky Dreamy Glow Drops.

"I use this in the morning for some serious glow and brightening, as well as the antioxidants working with my SPF to prevent further damage. I will also use this at night sometimes because it's incredibly hydrating and feels quite soothing on my skin. The glow is incredible under makeup in the morning too!" she shared.

The Sand and Sky Dreamy Glow Drops include a blend of emu apple and Kakadu plum, which work to brighten and plump the skin with antioxidants. There's also hyaluronic acid for hydration and various lightweight oils (including jojoba and almond) to smooth.

Best if you need help with: dehydration, pigmentation and texture.

We couldn't have a list of do-it-all serums without including the cult-status serum, Lancôme Advanced Génifique. The iconic anti-aging face serum is a favourite for many, including me.

I use this serum morning and night and can't get past the results. The lightweight texture absorbs really quickly into my skin and it leaves it feeling really hydrated. Plus, it's the first serum that I've noticeably seen a difference in my skin texture. It's so much smoother.

Lancôme Advanced Génifique was developed after 20 years of research, and includes hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and seven pre and probiotics (fancy!) that all work together to improve the skin's hydration levels, elasticity and texture. Plus, you can use it both morning and night.

Best if you need help with: dehydration, fine lines, texture and pigmentation.

And lastly, the 100 per cent natural serum that's constantly raved about: the Emma Lewisham Skin Reset Serum. It's You Beauty Collective contributor Mandy Huynh's favourite because... it does a lot.

"It contains a combination of 24 natural actives, including a variety of plant stem cells, phytonutrients, omegas, fatty acids, and brightening vitamins to nourish, brighten and repair the skin, while helping fade pigmentation, reduce redness and refine skin texture. It is one of those serums that I reach for on my lazy days because it's such a great multi-tasker and the results are incredible." she said.

The Emma Lewisham Skin Reset Serum includes various naturally derived powerhouse skincare ingredients. As Mandy explained, that includes brightening vitamin C, which is derived from Kakadu plum, and their "patented plant stem cell extract" which works to prevent pigmentation.

So this do-it-all serum is ideal for those who want something predominately for pigmentation.

Best if you need help with: pigmentation, redness and fine lines.

Do you have a do-it-all serum? Let us know your pick in the comments and why it works for you!

