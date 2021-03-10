LEIGH CAMPBELL: Why I unfollow people who subscribe to ‘hustle culture'.

One was EA to the editor, which meant I was needed on-call 9-5.

The other was as production editor, which meant I sent the files of the magazine's pages to the printer, and that often happened very late at night.

No one specifically pushed me to work such long days, and I certainly wasn't the only one doing it - all of the design and production team were. We did it because we loved it, and at the start it was exhilarating and exciting.

I lived an hour from the office and would get the bus home very late at night, despite qualifying for a ‘working-late’ Cab Charge (there was no Uber back then!) because I didn't want to hand in my Cab Charge receipt which showed exactly how late I’d gotten home.

I’d then get up at 6am to head back into the city and start all over again.

Guess what? I didn't win any medals.

There wasn't a prize for me at the end for the hardest worker... because there was no ‘end’ until I wound up in hospital having my tonsils and adenoids removed thanks to exhaustion - with three weeks off work as vital recovery.

It was the turning point for me which made me realise extended periods of unrealistic work hours don'’t make you feel any less sick when your health is shot to shit. And someone else will do your job when you can’t anymore.

Years later when I left magazines I went to work at The Huffington Post, at the time spearheaded by founder Arianna Huffington.

If you haven't read her first book, 'Thrive', I suggest you pop it on your list. Essentially, her own experience with burnout led her to champion prioritising sleep, health and wellbeing for herself and her employees.

I played a minuscule part in helping compile her second book, 'The Sleep Revolution', when she asked me to research the sleep statistics and habits of working Australians, and in doing so learned that we are chronically sleep deprived and overworked.

Don’t get me wrong, I don't think we all need to link arms in a circle of meditation and burn our laptops.

There will always be days or weeks when working late has to happen or getting up early is the only way to fit it all in. I personally don't believe work-life balance exists anyway - sometimes you’ll lean into work and during other periods you’ll be able to lean out - but a long-term lifestyle of living to work is a highway to all types of depletion.

And worse, bragging about it on social media perpetuates the belief that if you don't subscribe to that way of working then you’re less-than, don't care about your career enough and won't be able to climb the ladder at the same pace as your co-worker who lives at their desk.

I went from thinking that hard work meant long days at the expense of other aspects of my life, to realising that working hard is learning to be smart with time management, backing myself when it came to saying ‘no’ and taking the time to tune into the signs my body gives me when I’m taking on too much.