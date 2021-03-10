LEIGH CAMPBELL: Why I unfollow people who subscribe to ‘hustle culture'.

I posted a meme to my Instagram Stories last week that really struck a nerve with a lot of my followers. It was originally a tweet by author Lindsay Gibbs which read:
“Stop glamorising ‘the grind’ and start glamorising getting 7+ hours of sleep at night, having healthy relationships, feeling safe at work, taking sick days, being paid a living wage, working hard when you're at work, boundaries, and self-caring your way to success.”
I shared it in the first place because it resonated with me personally, and it turns out my DMs weren't the only place it was being discussed. The tweet, at last count, had over 12 million impressions, so people definitely had feels.
It’s actually a more complex topic to unpack than it first seems.
Firstly, there’s the long hours and ‘grind culture’ itself, then there’s the glorifying of that approach to getting ahead on social media.
Working around the clock isn't healthy and certainly isn't sustainable. I know because I tried. When I was a super green 21-year-old brand new to the world of women’s magazines, I thought 14-hour days were how you proved you loved your job and how you got ahead.
I was working in a small team on the launch of SHOP Til You Drop magazine, juggling two entry-level positions.
