"My skin is so much clearer." 13 women on the serum that changed their face.

We all know that serums are the golden children of the skincare family. They're the heavy-lifters. The hard workers. The potent stuff that you should actually spend on. And they tackle a whole range of different skin concerns - from pigmentation and ageing, to dehydration, dullness and everything in between.

But for the love of lactic acids, there's just so many of them out there. And a whole bucket load of flashy claims and promises to boot.

It's just A LOT.

Watch: Sooo... how would you feel about putting snail slime on your face? Not great? Cool. Here are some of the gross ingredients hiding in your cosmetics. Post continues below.

So, how do you know what's legit? Which serums will actually ~change~ your skin for the better?

Well, because we don't have the pennies, patience or skin barrier strength to try all of them, we thought we'd ask 13 women what their favourite serum is and why they love it so much.

Cause how good is it when something *actually* works?!

Let's go!

Psst... wanna know the correct order to apply your serums in? Go on, do yourself a favour. Listen to this episode of You Beauty, where Leigh lays out her very own comprehensive serum routine that actually makes sense. Post continues below.

Image: Supplied "I was a bit wary of using this because I thought it was more for mature skin, but I put it on every second night and I just wake up feeling so hydrated and fresh. I've also noticed that the texture of my skin has evened out." - Emily.





Image: Supplied

"Hyaluronic acid has completely changed my skin. I put it on over a damp face, and then layer with moisturiser. My face hasn't felt dry or tight once since I started using it. It also seems to really balance my skin out, so it doesn't get super shiny at 4pm. I use The Ordinary one because it's cheap." - Clare.

Image: Supplied.

"I'm in my early thirties so it felt like time to step up my serum. Multiple friends of the same age recommended this as their spendy serum of choice. I was told you need a few weeks to start to really see results - and that's true. After about a month, my skin was visibly improved. It's noticeably more plump and hydrated, and definitely glowier. A tiny bit goes a long way, so although it is exy, I believe it's worth it." - Tamara.

Image: Supplied

"I have really large pores and am really prone to congestion and breakouts. Since I've started using this, I've pretty much not had any breakouts and overall my skin is so much clearer than it used to be. It says you can use it once or twice daily, but I find it's better when I used it thee to four times a week, max." - Talia.

Image: Supplied

"I use Skinstitut Rejuvenate 15 Serum twice daily. The Retinol Serum I'll only use at night, around three times per week. I've tried so many different products and brands over the years and have found that these are the better products for my skin. My skin's surface appears smoother and rejuvenated. It also looks fresher and more youthful compared to three or four years ago." - Millie.

"I'm using this combo as well and I am obsessed! It helped clear up my pigmentation, and my skin is so smooth now." - Michaela.

Image: Supplied

"Swisse Hyaluro Natural Hydration Boost Serum goes on so smooth and then tightens your face up really nice. I usually let that sink in for a bit and then chuck on a moisturiser and my skin feels f**king amazing." - Katie

Image: Supplied

"I was on the hunt for a new vitamin C serum, and gave this Alpha-H one a go. After just a week of using it my skin already feels brighter, with less signs of pigmentation. It layers really well under my moisturisers/makeup (other vitamin C products I've used have sometimes pilled) and makes my skin feel super smooth." - Lily.

Image: Supplied

"OK, firstly the price. It costs you $20 for a serum that combines the best of science and nature - which is pretty much my brief for skincare products. Secondly, IT BLOODY WORKS. Within a week my skin looked brighter, my pores were smaller and my overall skin tone completely changed - I was glowing! You keep this baby in the fridge too - that's how you know it's good!" - Kee.

"I've wanted to be good friends with retinol since, forever. I've so desperately tried to incorporate the ingredient into my routine more times than I can count, but my skin always ends up super irritated and cross (it's pretty sensitive) - even if I go for a lower percentage. But then I met this cute guy from La Roche-Posay, and it hurts that we didn't know each other sooner. I’ve been using it consistently for the past few months and my skin is NOT freaking out! No flaking, no redness and no irritation. How good. I'm also noticing fewer breakouts, and my skin tone is looking smoother and brighter. Full marks." - Elly.

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

"I've been using this Saturday Skin serum for over a month and it's way more than just ridiculously good-looking packaging. I use it morning and night and my skin not only feels smoother and more hydrated, but it's also way brighter. Love it." - Sinead.

Image: Supplied

"This is super expensive, I know, but it works! It has faded my dark spots and pigmentation, and improved my skin's overall tone and texture. My skin now looks healthy, bright and clear when I use this - so it's become a staple in my routine." - Bianca.

Image: Supplied.

"I really did a number on my skin by using too many acids a few months back (don't go too hard, kids), and Lancome Advanced Genifique has truly worked wonders on repairing my skin. I use it morning and night and it's seriously transformed my dull, dry and flaky skin to a smooth and glowy canvas. My makeup now actually sits on my face nicely, and I don't have to constantly re-apply moisturiser throughout the day. Yay! It's pricey, but I think it's worth it." - Erin.

Feature image: Supplied

What's your Holy Grail serum? Share with us in the comment section below.