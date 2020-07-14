Jojoba, rosehip and squalane: Exactly which face oil to slather on for glowy skin.

Confused by face oils? Us too.

While this new(ish) step in our skincare routines seems promising, it leaves us with a lot of questions surrounding what face oils actually do, whether we really need one and finally, which one we should be buying.

So we've broken down the most commonly asked questions when it comes to this buzzy skincare product, along with the best face oils out there, to help you make up your mind.

What is a face oil?

So, what even is a face oil? Great question.

Essentially, a face oil is an emollient (a liquid that makes your skin soft) that you can use in your skincare routine for instant softness and surface level hydration.

Many face oils also include antioxidants, nutrients and fatty acids which can help with various skin concerns, such as dullness, ageing, inflammation and even acne.

What does a facial oil do?

As you're probably aware, your skin produces oil.

It creates the oil throughout the day which makes you shiny, called sebum. But it also produces oils which are responsible for keeping your skin soft and hydration locked in.

﻿By using a face oil on top of these oils that your body already produces, your skin will feel softer, appear more hydrated (you know, all glistening and glowy) and it will protect moisture from getting out.

But something you have to remember is that oil sits on the surface of your skin, whilst your moisturiser or hyaluronic acid will penetrate much deeper. So, make sure to add a face oil into your routine along with your moisturiser, don't replace it.

Types of face oils.

Just to make things tricky, there are a few different types of face oils to choose from.

Here are the five most common face oils (and our personal favourites) to pick from.

1. Rosehip oil.

Rosehip oil is a nourishing plant oil extracted from the fruit and seeds of the rose plant. It's packed with fatty acids, nutrients and vitamin A and C.

The fatty acids lock in moisture, keeping your skin plump and hydrated, the Vitamin A helps to smooth fine lines and slow the signs of ageing, and the Vitamin C works wonders to even out skin tone and pigmentation.

2. Jojoba oil.

If you have acne-prone skin and the prospect of adding more oil to your already shiny face sounds terrifying, Jojoba’s for you. Jojoba oil’s molecular structure almost exactly mimics the sebum your skin naturally produces, which is why it works so damn well at hydrating but not adding too much oil.

It's also anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, and is non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog your pores.

3. Squalane oil.

If you've seen 'squalane' everywhere lately and wondered what it actually is, read on. Squalane is a lipid (fat found in our bodies) that adds moisture to the skin and is found in skincare products.

It used to be sourced from shark livers, but now, most brands sustainably source it from plant-based options like sugar cane.﻿

4. Marula oil.

Marula oil, harvested from the nut of the marula fruit, is a light face oil. Since its molecules are much smaller than those of many other oils, it absorbs easier, faster, and deeper into the skin.

Similar to Jojoba oil, marula's natural structure is very close to that of our skins natural oils, so it’s hydrating without clogging your pores or leaving an oily film on your skin. Using marula oil will help your skin stop overproducing oil (since it isn't dehydrated any more), resulting in fewer breakouts.

5. Argan oil.

Argan oil is an ultra lightweight and fast-absorbing oil. It's jam-packed with omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin E, so it will lightly moisturise your skin and may even help to reduce breakouts. Oh, and it's perfect for all skin types.

How to choose a face oil.

OK cool, but which face oil should I use? Generally, most skin types will tolerate most oils, but there are some that are better for specific skin types.

Best face oil for dry skin.

Dry skin types will drink up just about any face oil so luckily, you are spoilt for choice. Try thinking about other skin concerns you might have and go from there.

Best face oil for acne skin.

Jojoba oil is the best option for acne-prone skin because it's anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory and non-acnegenic.

Best face oil for oily skin.

Generally, oily skin and acne-prone skin come hand in hand. So we would suggest jojoba oil.

Best face oil for sensitive skin.

Sensitive skin can react to things like scent, so look for an unfragranced oil with single ingredients over multi-oil blends. Like all things for sensitive skin, finding the right face oil involves some trial and error.

How to use a face oil.

As explained earlier, your skin produces sebum throughout the day (fun fact, most is produced around midday). But by nighttime, it's hardly producing any.

So if you're oily, we suggest using a face oil at nighttime only. But if you're dry, or looking for an added glow during the day, use it both morning and night.

And in terms of when in your routine you should be applying a face oil, save it until second to last. Apply your face oil and let it sink in, then apply your moisturiser.

Best face oils.

Here are our top picks for the best and most sought-after face oils.

