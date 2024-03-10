Maximalist jewellery is the moment right now.

Recently I walked into my local shopping centre and was surprised to see colourful statement jewellery in all the accessory stores. It was seriously iconic.
And our social feeds are dishing the same goods, with plenty of chunky pearls, flashy diamantes, rainbow gems, and bold shapes making a comeback.
Clearly, it's time to embrace jewellery that brings the vibes and plenty of personality. With this fun, fresh jewellery trend in mind, here are our favourite statement pieces, that are perfect with any outfit.
Mestige Aurelia Vibrant Bracelet, $49.
MIMCO Armonia Bangle, $99.95.
Zahar Jessie Necklace, $74.50.
Decjuba Heather Multi Stone Necklace, $29.95.
Sunday Stephens Bubble Ring Gold, $280.
Luv Aj Multi Stone Ring Silver, $62.50.
Lovisa Gold Plated Huggie Hoop Earrings with Cubic Zirconia, $19.99.
Arms of Eve Isadora Gold Earrings Multi Blue, $98.
PĀMU Chrissy Earrings, $90.
Lovisa Gold Rainbow Gem Hoop Earrings, $17.99.
Bixby & Co Carnival Hoops, $105.
MIMCO Paradisal Drop Earrings Rose Gold, $89.95.
