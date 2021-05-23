The 10 best clit sucker vibrators, ranked in order of orgasm-guarantee.

Welcome to the wonderful world of clit suckers.

These magical little devices promised to recreate the sensation of being eaten out - but with no awkward small talk with a sexual partner required. In other words, the DREAM.

But how do you pick the right one for you and your clit? ...Especially when they all look nearly identical to one another.

We've devised a ranking system of clitoral vibrators based on both individual investigations, our epic sex survey results and chatter around the Mamamia office - because let us tell you, when one of us finds a great sex toy, we talk about it. A lot.

So, here goes. Our ranking of the greatest clit sucking vibrators to exist on planet earth.

10. Lovehoney X ROMP Switch Clitoral Suction Stimulator, $49.95.

This unassuming little fella has six glorious settings ready to latch onto and thoroughly impress your clitoris.

Don't be fooled by the duck-looking logo, because this thing is no child's play.

9. Empress 2 from VUSH, $200.

Precisely everyone on Instagram seemed to be flaunting the OG Empress from VUSH, but now the team have improved the design, the pulses and the look and feel of the entire toy. And the sequel to this sexual story is a GREAT READ.

VUSH proudly (and correctly state) that the Empress 2 mimics the sensation of really good oral sex, "but without any strings attached, you’ll want to give yourself a standing ovation afterwards - if you can still stand". Ooft.

8. Womanizer X Lovehoney InsideOut Rechargeable G-Spot and Clitoral Stimulator, $167.96.

For people who have been on the clit vacuum train for a while may be looking to up the ante, and that calls for a multi-talented toy that can take care of your clit and your g-spot in one solo sesh.

Enter: The InsideOut.

You simply insert the curved vibrator inside your vagina, nestling it in close to your g-spot, and place the sucker right on your clit. Then lay back and press 'go'. The double-whammy sensation will literally knock your socks off.

7. Aer by Dame Products, $95.

If you are someone who values aesthetics, this is the clit hoover for you. A minimalist clitoral vibrator in a S-T-U-N-N-I-N-G shade of pastel purple, with hidden buttons and a super-smooth finish.

A vibrator you can proudly leave lying around your house because it's THAT cute.

6. Womanizer Eco Premium Smart Silence Clitoral Stimulator, $239.96.

Do you like treating the planet real nice? Well then, this is the sex toy for you. Promising minimal damage to the environment with a fully recyclable sex toy made out of biodegradable material - this is essentially your rapid route to a guilt-free orgasm.

It also comes in seriously cute eco-friendly packaging. So extra points for that.

5. Lelo SONA Cruise, $111.

Yes, this sex toy looks damn sophisticated. And that's not a bluff - it means business, in the most polished and fancypants way possible.

...and because this sex toy seriously has it's s**t together, it also comes in three colours, so you can pick a shade you really vibe with.

Arguably one of the quietest clit suckers out there, the SONA Cruise uses 'whisper' technology to get things buzzing for you, but not for your roommates/family/partner/neighbours. Genius.

LOOK AT THIS LIL CUTIE.

We have quite the crush on Unbound, as it was a brand set up by Polly Rodriguez after she was diagnosed with cancer and was told that radiation treatment would bring on menopause (and a massive plummet in her sex drive). Her friend told her to get some lube and a vibrator to keep things feeling alive, but the only option for her to shop for sex toys in her local town was out the back of a petrol station on a highway. It was seedy; it was uncomfortable, and in that moment she vowed to herself to redefine the sex toy experience completely.

Enter: Unbound. An online store of the cutest sex toys with the best names. And their hero clit vacuum 'Puff' is no exception.

Clocking five stars reviews and generating to a brand shaking things up in the sex space, this is a must-try.

3. my ilo Duo, $130.

In our opinion, this may be the most Instagrammable sex toy out there. Minty fresh colour, streamlined design and cute metallic details make us want to display it in our home somehow.

But it does not belong on a shelf. It belongs on your clit. Immediately.

The sucky power of this sex toy is so perfectly powerful you may accidentally become addicted and throw out every other sex toy you've ever owned.

2. The Satisfyer Pro 2 Vibration Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator, $79.96.

This sex toy was referenced a LOT in the Mamamia Sex Survey as a favourite amongst Aussie women. And with good reason.

It's quite frankly just a real, stand-up, trustworthy toy that you can always rely on for a good time. It may not have the fancy trimmings in terms of the look and design of the toy, but you'll realise that is irrelevant once you've had a solo session with the Satisfyer Pro 2.

1. The Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator, $169.95.

The original holy grail of clit sucking. This is by and far the most hyped (and most loved) clit sucker we've come across.

Listed as their number one sex toy for SO MANY WOMEN in the Mamamia Sex Survey, and a heck of a lot of enthusiastic recommendations from mates to mates, it's clear that the Womanizer is women's go-to for a guaranteed orgasm.

And that's why it's number one. Because you don't have this many devoted fans without delivering knockout orgasms. Ammiright?!

Do you have a favourite clit-sucker that didn't make the list? Let us know in the comments!

