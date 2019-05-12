We asked industry experts for their favourite budget bubbles and sparkling wines under $30.

Unpopular opinion, but unless you really, really love it, or want to, there’s no reason to spend all your hard earned clams on expensive Champagne, when what you want is just a sparkling wine.

Sparkling wine can be anything fizzy in a wine bottle, and Champagne is a type of wine-making which comes from its namesake region in France.

This clever little hack will make your cheap wine taste so much more expensive. Commit this to memory now.

As food writer and television presenter, Melissa Leong (@fooderati), told Mamamia, “there are so many styles of bubbles that are delicious in their own right, and often offer a lot more bang for your buck when it comes to the pop, clink, fizz.”

“I cannot impress this enough, repeat after me: ‘not all bubbles are Champagne, and not all Champagne is good,'” she added.

That’s not to say that a bottle of Veuve or Moët & Chandon isn’t fabulous – you do you! – but not all good bubbly wines will cost you $50+.

We asked four industry experts to recommend their favourite bottles of budget bubbly – all at $30 or under.

Bottle of choice:

Little RaRa Pet Nat, $30.

Why she loves it:

“Natural wines are still a thing, and while not all of them are as good as some wine snobs would have you believe, this is a fun, uncomplicated pet nat (pétillant) that’s explosively fizzy.”

Bottle of choice:

Vero Prosecco, $14.99

Why she loves it:

It makes a delicious addition to an Aperol spritz, as well as to be drunk on its own. Prosecco in general offers a great amount of style and substance for less cash than Champagne, and I’d rather drink a great Prosecco than a crap Champagne.

Similarly, Créments [a term wine people use to refer to less bubbly styles of sparkling wine, or sparkling wine that isn’t made in Champagne] offer a tremendous amount of style on a budget for those seeking Champagne dreams on shoestring budgets.

Addy Lam: Head Sommelier at BLACK Bar & Grill at The Star, Sydney.

Bottle of choice:

Cloudy Bay Pelorus Brut, $29.99.

Why he loves it:

“New Zealand is a God given land known for producing some world class Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and sparkling wine rivalling Champagne. Pelorus Sparkling wine from Cloudy Bay is a classic bubbly blend from several different clones of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay – a deliciously crisp palate, with crème fraiche complexity, enhanced by a distinguished lasting nutty finish.”

We can also confirm this matches wonderfully with seafood after sampling it at the launch of The Star’s seafood Freshtival, which Sydney, Brisbane and Gold Coast residents should most definitely take advantage of.

Bottle of choice:

B.IO – bpuntoio, Lambrusco Frizzante N.V., $12.74.

Why he loves it:

"It's rich, slightly frizzante, slightly acidic and a great sparkling red is hard to find. It goes well with Italian food especially, which I love."

Bottle of choice:

Valla Formosa Brut MSVA Cava NV, $23.99.

Why he loves it:

"It pairs perfectly with rich snacks like those you’d eat at a tapas restaurant, or with aperitivi. It's perfect with a plate of oysters, too."

Eduardo Fritis-Lamora: Sydney sommelier.

Bottle of choice:

Pirie Sparkling NV, $29.99.

Why he loves it:

"This sparkling wine from the Tamar Valley, just outside of Launceston in Tassie, is made by one of Australia’s oldest and well known winemaking families: Brown Brothers (they’ve been making wine since 1889!). Named after Australia’s first PHD in viticulture Dr. Andrew Pirie, this wine highlights why Tasmania is fast becoming the leading producer of Australian sparkling.

On the nose there's tart green apple and hints of brioche due to the ageing on lees (This is known as 'Traditional Method', and is exactly how french Champagne is made. So keep an eye out for bottles that have this). On the palate, fresh citrus notes lead to a creamy rich mouthfeel, and the finish is long and refreshing. This wine would be a great pairing with oysters or even a rich creamy cheese like Camembert or Brie.

Bottle of choice:

A by Arras, Premium Cuvee NV, $20.90.

Why he loves it:

"Produced in northern Tassie by one of Australia's leading winemakers, this wine offers outstanding value for money. It's clean and fresh on the nose, but has wonderful complexity. As good as plenty of the French stuff."

Eduardo recommends pairing the bubbly with shellfish and richer seafood dishes.

Have you tried any on the list? What's your favourite budget bottle? Tell us in a comment below.