If you ever wore one of these belts, it's time for an upgrade. Here are 7 chic options.

If you grew up in the early 2000s, then you probably remember the absolute chokehold statement belts had on women.

Those bad boys were thrown on top of everything.

Wearing a turtleneck with a pair of jeans? Add a huge belt.

A fitted mini dress? It wouldn't be complete without a belt (not around the waist mind you, but around the hips because who cares about functionality?).

Or what about with a pair of low-rise jeans? There was no better way to draw attention to your light-wash denim than a giant, bedazzled — you guessed it — belt.

It was as big of a staple as peplum tops and chevron skirts, and despite you refusing to walk out of the house without one, it now makes you viscerally cringe every time you think about it.

So, what I'm about to tell you may not be easy to hear, but it has to be done.

Belts are back — and they're back in a big way.

But don't worry, because we're going to take it slow and one step at a time, because I know that your past relationship with belts has left you scarred.

These days, belts serve an actual purpose, and instead of coming in strange shapes and with bedazzled buckles, they're minimal and help add interest to an outfit without overtaking the entire outfit.

If you're a belt newbie, there are some hard and fast rules I like to follow. I strongly believe that every woman needs to own one of each:

A narrow black belt and a narrow brown belt — perfect for cinching in dresses at the waist.

A wide black belt and a wide brown belt — great for wearing with jeans or tailored trousers, to help elevate the entire look.

Yes, belts can cost you a pretty penny, but considering how much wear you're going to get out of them, and how long they'll last, I consider it a worthy investment.

If you're planning on pairing a belt with trousers or jeans, then you can never go wrong with a wider style. Image: Instagram @basmahqazi.

So I've rounded up a few of my favourites in all different budgets to help you get over your breakup with your belt from the early 2000s and start a loving relationship with the new, timeless styles.

