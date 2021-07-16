25 women on the 'bad' movies that are actually really good.

When someone asks you what your favourite movie is, you might have to think about it for a few seconds. You want to sound like you know your stuff - talented actors, good IMDb rating, captivating storyline, etc.

But for lots of us, there are a handful of films we love that, look, just aren't that great. You know, the movies that we know are pretty crappy but still make us laugh, cry, or simply feel good, whenever we watch them.

So, we asked our Mamamia community to share their favourite 'bad' films. Here's what they said (anonymously - 'cos embarrassing!).

1. Love Don’t Cost a Thing.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

"Firstly, who doesn’t love Christina Milian? This is the classic high school movie - cool cheerleader crashes her car and nerdy teenage boy Alvin (Nick Cannon) who yearns to be acknowledged by the cool kids agrees to fix her car in exchange for her posing as his girlfriend. He starts out being incredibly sweet but of course, as soon as he becomes cool he turns into an asshole. The best thing about this movie is Steve Harvey plays the Dad of Alvin and he is hilarious."

2. Failure to Launch.

Image: Paramount Pictures.

"It got 24 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes... but I love a cheesy rom-com. Especially, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew McConaughey, Zooey Deschanel, Kathy Bates and Bradley Cooper. What a cast!"

3. Rumour Has It.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

"It's dumb but so good. Would I go for Kevin Costner knowing he'd also hooked up with my mum and grandmother? Probs."

4. Empire Records.

Image: Warner Bros.

"It's a classic."

5. Napoleon Dynamite.

Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

"Honestly, what the hell is this movie? I feel like it’s one of those movies that only becomes funny afterwards when you talk about it with other people."

6. Sweet Home Alabama.

Image: Buena Vista Pictures.

"Bloody love a bit of Reece and that hot guy."

7. Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

"It's such a trashy chick flick type movie but I just love it so much. It feels nostalgic to me and is the right balance of love, drama and weirdness."

8. Forces of Nature.

Image: DreamWorks Pictures.

"It's a joke of a movie and I love it with my whole heart."

9. Glitter.

Image: 20th Century Fox.

"This movie is so crap. I remember I went to Civic Video once, and they literally got rid of it cause no one was renting it, but I LOVE it! Mariah Carey - need I say more! It's a fun watch and the songs are so catchy - I even listen to the soundtrack from time to time."

10. Centre Stage.

Image: Columbia Pictures.

"It's so bad but I've seen it maybe 20 times?"

11. The Pink Panther (2006).

Image: Sony Pictures.

"It's possibly my favourite film of all time. Steve Martin, in my opinion, is the king of comedy (Cheaper By the Dozen and The Big Year are also fantastic) and his sh*tty French accent gets me every time. I watch it a few times a year and can quote the entire thing."

12. The Human Centipede (First Sequence).

Image: Bounty Films.

"It kind of ruined my life it's so disgusting but I loved it and watched the second one, and would watch the third if I could find anyone to watch it with me. Alec Baldwin interviewed the director for his podcast and he's so interesting and weird."

13. Van Helsing.

Image: Universal Pictures.

"It got really terrible reviews, but I've always loved it. It stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale and it's a campy take on old school horror movies. It's just fun to watch because all the lines are sooo cheesy."

14. Raise Your Voice.

Image: New Line Cinema.

"I had the biggest crush on Oliver James."

15. Miss Congeniality.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

"But only the first one. No one can defend Armed and Fabulous. Peak Sandra Bullock comedy, with a very hot Benjamin Bratt, and Michael Caine and William Shatner camping it up - and Candice Bergen playing evil so well!"

16. Scooby-Doo.

Image: Warner Bros.

"It got the worst reviews when it first came out but it's so bloody good. It's so perfectly cast and it's actually genuinely funny."

17. Just My Luck.

Image: Regency Entertainment.

"I've watched this way too many times. It follows Lindsay Lohan's character, who is the luckiest person in New York City, and Chris Pine, a janitor with terrible luck. The pair meet at a masquerade ball and share a kiss, which somehow switches their luck in the process. None of the plot makes sense, but I love it. Plus, McFly have a cameo."

18. She's The Man.

Image: Paramount Pictures.

"There are so many Amanda Bynes movies that fit under this category. In particular, She's The Man is the best. Even years later, it's still laugh out loud funny."

19. A Cinderella Story.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

"Because wearing an eye mask is definitely a credible disguise. But Chad Michael Murray, oh em gee."

20. RV.

Image: Sony Pictures.

"I re-watched this recently and recommend it to anyone who needs a laugh. Robin Williams is hilarious as always, Jojo plays his daughter (and she sings at the end!). Such a funny crappy film, I adore it."

21. The Sweetest Thing.

Image: Sony Pictures.

"Low-key greatest raunch comedy of our time."

22. Rookie of the Year.

Image: 20th Century Fox.

"It was my favourite movie growing up. I'm pretty sure it's terrible but I love it."

23. The Wrong Missy.

Image: Netflix.

"I suppose every Adam Sandler movie is considered 'bad' but I am still endeavouring to watch every single one. This also came out last year which I thought was funny but it got nominated for a bunch of Razzies."

24. Josie and the Pussycats.

Image: Universal Pictures.

"The outfits. The jokes. The songs. I love all of it."

25. Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

Image: Buena Vista Pictures.

"It's terrible but so good. Peak Lindsay Lohan and the outfits are unreal."

What's your favourite 'bad' movie? Tell us in the comments!

Feature image: Warner Bros. Pictures.