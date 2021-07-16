The best movies of 2021 so far.

2021 has been a weird year for film.

In some ways, movies have 'returned'. Filming has been underway around the world after the initial shutdowns caused by COVID-19, we here in Australia have had months back at the cinema (although, sigh, they're currently closed in many parts of the country due to lockdown) and award shows and film festivals are back IRL, rather than just on Zoom.

Here are the best films of 2021 so far (in no particular order):

Nomadland.

Image: Searchlight Pictures.

Of course.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Nomadland is the American drama starring Frances McDormand that took the 2021 awards season by storm.

After Fern (McDormand) loses her husband and her life savings in the Great Recession, she decides to travel across the United States, living in a van as a modern-day nomad.

Where to watch: Nomadland is available to watch on Disney+.

In the Heights.

Anthony Ramos as Usnavi and Melissa Barrera as Vanessa in In The Heights. Image: Warner Bros.