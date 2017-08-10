Netflix's 13 Reasons Why just added another famous Aussie face to its season two cast.

The highly anticipated second season of controversial Netflix show 13 Reasons Why has added another famous face to its cast.

Australian actor Ben Lawson has been slated to play Rick, a beloved baseball coach at the high school where the show is set.

Lawson – whose brother is actor and comedian Josh Lawson – is best known for his role as Frazer on Neighbours, which he appeared in from 2006 to 2008.

The Brisbane-born 37-year-old also appeared alongside Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher in 2011 film No Strings Attached and has appeared as a love interest on sitcom Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23.

It's not known how Ben's character will fit into the show's story or with the existing characters. The actor tweeted that he was "excited" about the new role.

The actress who plays the show's central character, Hannah Baker, is also Australian. Katherine Langford was born and raised in Perth before auditioning for the career-making role over Skype.

Lawson joins six others who were named as the new faces of the show.

The second season of the show - whose first season prompted mental health organisations like Headspace to release warnings for parents about the show's content - is said to pick up from where the story left, showing the aftermath of Hannah's death and the characters' journeys towards recovery.

"I think season two will see us look at a lot of the events that we think we know how they went down," showrunner Brian Yorkey told a Los Angeles panel in June.

"Twelve kids... have another version of those events."

"For every tape there's another person who has a story, which is the person Hannah mentions on her tape," he told Entertainment Weekly.

