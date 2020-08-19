The Bachelor's Bella has denied meeting Locky before the show, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "It's complete bullsh*t." The Bachelor's Bella has denied meeting Locky before the show.

Bachelor frontrunner Bella Varelis has responded to the rumours that she met Locky before the show began filming and she's not having any of it, thank you very much.

The rumours first emerged in an episode of podcast So Dramatic! when eliminated contestant, Nadine Kodsi aired her suspicions about who would win the show.

"I honestly think Bella is going to win and the reason why I think that is because I personally think it was set up," she told host Megan Pustetto.

"Apparently they met in Bali and she basically made an agreement to go on the show and then they’d be together. Now it’s so obvious because if you were there on the night, I actually said 'you are going to win'.

Speaking to the Herald Sun yesterday, Bella responded to the claims, sharing: "I haven’t been to Bali in five years and it genuinely baffles me the lengths people will go to."

"I’d never even watched Survivor," she added.

"I didn’t even have a conversation with Nadine. I don’t listen to it [podcast] because 99 per cent of it would be complete bullsh*t."

Point made.

2. Oh. Dancing With The Stars' Sharna Burgess has confirmed she was asked to be The Bachelorette.

It turns out Elly Miles and her sister Becky weren't the first option for The Bachelorette after all.

Dancing with the Stars judge Sharna Burgess has confirmed rumours that she was asked to be The Bachelorette this season, but decided to turn the offer down.

"I was initially like, 'Sure.' I mean, that could be fun. And then as I got into it, there was something that didn’t feel right, which is odd because I love the show worldwide," she said in an interview with Us Weekly.

"For some reason, my instincts were saying, 'Don’t do it,' which was very bizarre. I’ve had to trust my instincts my whole life, they’ve led me to where I am now."

The 35-year-old explained that she was a big fan of the franchise, but that being based in Los Angeles would complicate starting a relationship.

"I live here, you know?" she added.

"So it also makes more sense for me to do it here. I don’t have plans to permanently move back to Australia. I would love to be half and half, you know, go to Australia and work, but my life is based here.

"I want to raise my kids here... It feels like it makes more sense. There’s less questions at the end of it for me, like, 'OK, well where do we live? And what do we do?' It makes more sense for me."

3. It turns out Jackie O's Masked Singer salary probably isn't $1 million after all.

For a little while now, there have been rumours circulating that Jackie 'O' Henderson was raking in a considerably higher paycheck than her fellow Masked Singer judges.

But that rumour has now been put to rest. Sort of.

A source told New Idea that if Jackie O was actually being paid $1 million, "Dannii [Minogue] would flip."

They also revealed what the Masked Singer judges are actually... well, rumoured to be getting paid.

Dannii Minogue is apparently on the highest salary at $500,000, Dave Hughes is on $250,000 with Jackie O, and newcomer Urzila Carlson is said to be earning $100,000 for the season.

Oddly enough, Lindsay Lohan was allegedly paid $800,000 last season for her appearance on the show.

Interesting.

4. Britney Spears has asked the court to remove her father from her conservatorship.

Britney Spears, who is currently in the thick of her long running conservatorship case, has asked for her father to be removed from her conservatorship.

In 2008, Britney's father, James "Jamie" Spears became her conservator after she dealt with a number of mental health struggles.

This means Britney couldn't do the following without his permission; drive, get married, have kids, spend money, see how her money is being spent, have any control over her career, go shopping, go for a walk, or have custody of her two children.

When Jamie Spears' health became a concern in 2019, a professional conservator – Jodi Montgomery – took over the role. However, he's now looking to take it back.

According to the New York Times, Britney Spears has spoken up and explained that she is "strongly opposed" to her father reprising the role and she wants Jodi Montgomery to stay her conservator, permanently.

"Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, Britney would like Ms. Montgomery’s appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent," the new filing reads.

Jamie Spears gave a rare interview earlier this month and discussed both his daughter and the conservatorship.

"The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business," he told Page Six.

"I love my daughter, but this is our business. It’s private," he added.﻿

5. WE'VE CRACKED IT: A complete list of the celebs behind the masks on The Masked Singer 2020.

For the last two weeks, we have spent precisely all of our free time on the Wikipedia pages of obscure Australian celebrities and yelling "WHO IS CACTUS" in our sleep.

Frankly, it's a bit concerning. But that's what The Masked Singer does to us, and we only have Osher to blame.

We've dissected every clue and stared way too long into the eyes of that god damn terrifying Puppet.

But it was worth it, because all of this very important and thorough research has brought us here, to place where we believe with our whole hearts that Kate Miller-Heidke is Queen. We're pretty confident on the others, too.

Here are our predictions.

Dragonfly - Sophie Monk.

The powers that be at Ten are working very hard to throw us off here but it's not working: Dragonfly is Sophie Monk, and we simply won't hear otherwise.

Dragonfly's clues have mentioned multiple times living in different parts of the world, performing in front of crowds and having her voice heard, which fits former Bardot member Monk - who was born in London and also spent a lot of time in the US over the years before returning home to Australia.

There have also been clues about Monk's stint as the Bachelorette. Dragonfly's first performance of 'True Colours' by Cyndi Lauper had her surrounded by roses, and in her week two clue package she held up several men before dropping them.

Sophie, we know that's you. Image: Ten.

Dragonfly said she "loves the country, but the blues are never far away," she says and hello, remember when Sophie performed at the Byron Bay Bluesfest with Kasey Chambers? She's also said she'd be keen on releasing country music.

Dragonfly doesn't put up barricades and doesn't like to be judgemental but sometimes she "can't help it" (Like maybe when she's a literal judge on Australia's Got Talent.)

Sophie, you're sprung.

