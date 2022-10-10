"A huge mistake." 32 women share their before and after fringe photos.

The thought process behind getting a fringe is a many-layered thing. Sometimes quite literally.

It’s a commitment to blow drying and daily styling, maybe a process of reinvention, and for some, a post-breakup power move. Please note: this is generally not advised.

Now, we all know there is only a fine line between discovering your new signature hairstyle or the cut that will haunt you for the rest of your life.

Hairdressers translated. Here’s what they really think when you’re in the salon chair. Post continues after video.

We at Mamamia know the gravitas of this decision. And to help you answer the age-old conundrum of ‘but like… do you think I should get a fringe’, we asked 32 women to share photos of their hair before and after ‘the snip’.

Like you, these women have googled images of Zooey Deschanel, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller before they took the plunge. Some triumphed… others didn’t, but they all came back smarter and stronger with the benefit of hindsight.

May they inspire (or prevent) your next chop.

Emma

"I cut my fringe during the COVID lockdown around 2020. It was a full-on vibe but I'm in my blonde era at the moment and LOVING it."

Image: Supplied.

Talia

"I loved having a fringe, I had a fringe as a child and then again from around 17-20 years old. I've had them all. Long fringe, blunt fringe, choppy fringe, side fringe, whispy fringe - you name it, I've had it! This one was probably my favourite fringe style I've had. I was about 17!"

Image: Supplied.

Trudi

"Post Covid I got a fringe. But I feel like it’s not as dramatic a move when it’s curly hair. I could kinda just sweep it to the side. I liked it but the hair on my forehead was annoying."

Image: Supplied.

Tys

"I had a front fringe in 2011 and while I loved it so much but I am a sweaty girl so it didn't really work out. However, that was over 10 years ago so I wouldn't be surprised if next week I walk into work with some cute bangs."

Image: Supplied.

Laura

"I lived in Melbourne and everyone had a freaking fringe so I moulded to my community. I became a little Melbourne gal. It was such a fun hairstyle. Not too much maintenance once I got my hair routine down to an art form."

Image: Supplied.

Mikayla

"I professed my love to a man at uni, it was unrequited. Went straight to the hairdresser and demanded a change. no regrets. It's ALSO worth noting that I had two separate hairdressers tell me I'd regret it cause of my tiny forehead... they were WRONG."

Image: Supplied.

Sarah

"I've had all the iterations of a fringe and I feel most myself with framing bangs! I've had the front fringe, short curtain fringe, and long curtain fringe. I am always swapping between having one and not, which I love the versatility of. I have a bob anyway so it doesn't take long to grow back out or to at least be able to tuck it behind my ears. I'm in a no-fringe phase right now because my commute is over an hour so one less step to getting ready is a winner in my books but I've been itching to get it cut back in.

"It really isn't that much maintenance and the two-in-one blow-dry round brushes are a game changer! The trick for a curtain fringe is to blow dry it straight up and away from your face, which makes them fall in a sweeping motion on either side. I wish I'd known that when I first got my fringe. It would have saved so many bad hair days!"

Image: Supplied.

Lucy

"I got a fringe because I feel like my forehead is big... Ironically though I spend most days with it slicked back.. which is only ACCENTUATING the size of my forehead."

Image: Supplied.

Shannen

"Okay, I'm going to be honest and admit this fringe is PHOTOSHOPPED. However, I needed to know if I would suit having a fringe before I dived into it. I think I look pretty good but the maintenance of having a fringe is also something that plays on my mind incessantly. I got one when I was 11 and it was a huge mistake but I'm starting to wonder if maybe I'm just being dramatic...?"

Image: Supplied.

Kathryn

"I got a fringe because my hairline was receding. I have frontal fibrosing alopecia. I don't regret it."

Image: Supplied.

Claire

"I love having a fringe but when I moved to Australia, the humidity made it almost impossible to keep looking nice. It would stick to my forehead all the time!"

Image: Supplied.

Emmeline

"I had a fringe for 15 years because I thought I had a massive forehead and couldn't pull off any other hairstyle. But once I got past the awkward growing-out stage I really fell in love with it."

Image: Supplied.

Carina

"I was ready for the fringe and specifically booked a hair appointment to just cut the fringe. When the hairdresser advised me not I was disappointed but I let her do her thing as she was the expert. I guess she got me to try on what’s it like to have a fridge and we can cut more next time.

"I was kinda happy but wanted it more extreme. I do find I have to style my hair all the time now with the long bangs. I feel like hairdressers are scared to cut bangs into women that have long hair."

Image: Supplied.

Fran

"I got a fringe for my Wedding – highly controversial for a bride..."

Image: Supplied.

Alysha

“I’ve had my fringe for 12 months now and it’s the best decision I’ve made. It’s an extra two seconds a morning and it’s good to go!”

Image: Supplied.

Madeleine

"Jumping onto the fringe bandwagon was a risky move, especially since I naturally have a side part and didn't want to create an accidental homage to a 2007 Fall Out Boy-inspired side fringe. However, it was absolutely worth the risk. I really like how it changed the shape of my face, and I can get away without having to pencil my eyebrows now, so I am absolutely pro-fringe life. Also, my fringe is magic and can be pushed back with no pins and stay in place – I think I got lucky."

Image: Supplied.

Annalise

"I love my fringe! It's a little more work on a daily basis but it always makes me look like I've 'done' something with my hair rather than just rolling out of bed and putting my hair in a ponytail."

Image: Supplied.

Felicity

"I love mine! I’ve had a fringe for the better part of 12 years. I occasionally decide to grow it out but I always end up cutting it back in."

Image: Supplied.

Clare

"With a big forehead, I'm definitely pro-fringe. But I'm also realistic about my priorities, and honestly, I can't be bothered styling a fringe every day. My perfect mix is having a fringe that's long enough that it can be pulled back when I need, but short enough that I can wear it as a fringe on the weekend."

Image: Supplied.

Jane

"I love mine! Had one on and off for the past 15 years. I simply pull it back when I want."

Image: Supplied.

Amy C

"I love a good front fringe, but it's not for me. I tried bangs twice during my teen years. The first time was in year six and it was a cowlick disaster. The second was in Year 10 and I enjoyed them, but not the blow drying and straightening every single morning. If I could pay someone to style a fringe for me every morning, I'd consider getting one again."

Image: Supplied.

Katherine

"I've had mine for over a year now (not my first rodeo, though!) and love it SO much. I think I've always looked better with one, and as an actor I love that it helps me stand out in a sea of blondes! Plus there's the fact that it hides forehead wrinkles and pimples."

Image: Supplied.

Millie

"I LOVED having a fringe for about three days, and then my hair grew and it stopped sitting 'nicely'. Having a fringe required a lot of maintenance and since I have oily to combination skin, I found this fringe oily as well. So too much maintenance plus oily hair turned me right off and these are the reasons I'm against having a fringe."

Image: Supplied.

Amanda

"I love my fringe... most days anyway. It takes that little bit longer to get ready in the morning but can hide so when you’re overdue for an eyebrow wax or that pimple that’s appeared from nowhere on your forehead."

Image: Supplied.

Ashleigh

"Zooey Deschanel inspired my fringe when I was 27 and it remained for years! I’m actually not sure why I’ve let it grow out now!"

Image: Supplied.

Bella

"At the time I loved how a fringe meant you could make any outfit instantly look a little bit ~cooler~ (well, it felt cool, looking back, not so much) but I get quite a greasy forehead so it would often go a bit stringy and spaghetti-like if I didn't wash it everyday. It also requires quite regular trips to the hairdresser and I'm not about that. Plus growing it out was A HUGE PAIN. I have photos of my curtain fringe that are beyond cringe-worthy."

Image: Supplied.

Briony

"Over the past years, I've dabbled in no fringe, side fringe, curtain fringe and a forehead-takeover full fringe. I am firmly in the fringe camp! I feel like my hair has more personality, and the satisfaction from a good fringe day outweighs my fights with the hairdryer. One just needs to always be equipped with a small brush to whip and fight the elements!"

Image: Supplied.

Karagh

"Personally I love myself sick with a fringe. Just don’t love the blow drying and styling!"

Image: Supplied.

Jess

"In 2017 I really wanted to be a 'cool French girl' so I got a 'Jane Birkin' fringe. The photo on the left was taken right after I left the salon and my fringe NEVER LOOKED LIKE THAT AGAIN. I very quickly learned I do not have the patience or the ability to maintain a fringe and have adapted my hairstyle accordingly."

Image: Supplied.

Amy B

"I feel as though I am anti-fringe. I was going with a trend and it wasn't really me. Just a classic 'just trying to fit in' moment."

Image: Supplied.

Talia

"It's way too much effort to have a fringe, it's a full-time job washing, blow-drying, pinning back when you want it out of your face. And then when you get over it and start growing it out, you've never looked uglier, it's awkward and unflattering."

Image: Supplied.

Morgan

"NEVER AGAIN!!! Way too much maintenance and growing it out is the WORST!"

Image: Supplied.

Do you have a horror fringe story to share? Let us know in the in a comment below!

Feature Image: Supplied.