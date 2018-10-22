Rugby league star Kieran Foran’s ex-partner Bec Pope may have just lashed out at the Canterbury Bulldogs player on his wedding day on Saturday.

While Foran, 28, married his girlfriend of over a year, Karina May, 39, on the Central Coast, Pope – who is mum to Foran’s two children – posted a cryptic Instagram post many think was a subtle dig at her ex.

Foran began dating mum-of-six fitness trainer May around September last year, 18 months after his split from Pope was confirmed in April 2016 when their second child, Jordan, was just a few weeks old.

On Instagram, Pope posted a poem by Bianca Sparacino about bravery, which many fans think is biographical.

“I think it’s brave that you get up in the morning when your heart aches and life is messy and you do not feel like being soft for the world,” the poem reads.

“I think it is brave that you continue to love, and express, and open your soul despite the way you were treated in the past.

“I think it is brave that you keep going, that you keep believing in something more, something bigger, even when you may not know what you are hoping for.”

Followers were supportive of the personal trainer and journalist.

“U will find your forever guy it wasn’t meant to be him,” one wrote.

“Aaah I just realised what this was about. Tough day. I only know you through insta, but I do know that you deserve a hell of a lot better than what you got,” another commented.

“He did you a favour… you can do SO MUCH BETTER,” insisted another.

Pope has previously spoken about her struggles after their break up, which forced her, her daughter Emerson and son Jordan to move out of and sell their Freshwater home.

“I wanted to stay here forever,” she told the Manly Daily in October 2017.

“It was our dream home with a big block, ideal for our children and two dogs. It was a perfect block for us.”

And on Instagram shortly after their split, which she said was not her choice, she was honest with followers about how hard it had been.

“Since becoming a single mum when Jordan was only 3 weeks old, life has been completely and utterly challenging.

“Having to deal with a newborn, a relationship/family breakdown through no choice of my own, the kids being sick constantly and renovating and getting ready to move houses.

“I feel like I haven’t ever caught a break.”

Over the weekend, Foran posted a loved-up photo with his new wife on his wedding day.