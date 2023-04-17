‘I used it right down to the last drop’: 9 products our beauty editor finished this month.

Look, I don't often get to the bottom of beauty products. So when I do, it's a wee bit special.

As someone who receives and tries a lot of newborn products before they end up on shelves, I'm often bouncing between so many different things, it's almost impossible to actually... finish anything.

I know, I know. I sound like a real ass – but alas, it's the truth.

Watch: You know what else my job involves? Putting lube on my face. Here's what happened when I tried the lube primer hack that's all over TikTok. Post continues below.

However. Sometimes, you get a golden nugget. You know. The kind of stuff you can't stop using because the formula is so good. And you end up repurchasing it. And inviting it into your proper beauty routine.

As rare as it is, it does happen.

In fact, I've pulled together some of the beauty products that I've emptied clean this month. Stuff I really liked and would repurchase again.

Ready for a perv?

Image: Supplied

I talk about this range a lot. Because it's so good. CeraVe launched both the Skin Renewing Retinol Serum and Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum last year, and I haven't stopped using them since. I completely finished both products and have since treated myself to a second serving.

Both are extremely gentle but still pack a punch when it comes to results. I find my skin much brighter, smoother and healthier looking with both in my routine. Plus, they're way more affordable than some of the other contenders on the market (and the results are just as good, IMHO).

If you're a beginner looking where to start with retinol and/or vitamin C, these are great options.

Image: Supplied

When I found out the best-selling Not A Perfume EDP scent was expanding into a home collection I was pretty darn keen to get my hands on some of the products. I snagged the home diffuser sometime last year – and while it's supposed to last around two months, the scent has honestly lasted for ages.

It's luxe, clean, fresh, and makes spaces smell, well, expensive. It does! But not in an overpowering kind of way.

The jar is just so chic, and the formula itself has a unique milky appearance. LOVE.

Image: Supplied

IT'S FINISHED. And I'm sad as hell.

Used as a daily cream (I wear it under SPF), the Mesoestetic Age Element Brightening Cream features ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid and is such a beautiful formula that makes skin appear more radiant and even-looking.

At $139, it's spendy as hell for a cream, and my post-wedding bank account isn't looking promising for a repurchase any time soon but God it was good. And the scent! Gah. It made me feel fancy.

If you're looking for something a little luxe/high-end – ya just gotta try it.

If there's one product I pretty much... never finish – it's eyeliner.

I'm a fiend for liners and wear a wing most days, so I tend to flirt around with a lot of different brands. But! I can quite honestly say Benefit's They're Real! Extreme Precision Liner is one of the very best eyeliners I've ever used. It's ultra-pigmented, long-lasting and delivers sharp, perfect lines every time.

Big call, I know, but I literally used it until no more ink was left. And I kept shaking it. And leaving it upside down. Like it would magically refill.

The liner I'm currently using in its place is Esspresoh Hi Liner Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner, which is good, but not as good, you know? So, I'm definitely going to repurchase the Benefit one. It's expensive, but definitely worth it.

Image: Supplied

While it usually takes me agessss to finish a fragrance, this travel-sized bottle of Ouai North Bondi is as empty as it gets. It was easy to chuck in my handbag and smelt so dingin' beautiful I used it down to the very last drop.

If you haven't blessed your nostrils before, it's lovely and fresh and clean, with a slight hint of florals. I'm obsessed.

However, upon trying to repurchase another 10ml bottle of the stuff, I found out that it's currently sold out in Sephora – both the travel size and 50ml size :(

Meaning? The people are onto it!

Image: Supplied

I've crept onto my second bottle of this stuff – and I love it, you guys. Because taking makeup off always feels like an absolute chore, but this cleansing oil makes it a dream – melting it all off face and eyes with total ease. (No stinging, no swearing).

I also love that it doesn't leave your skin feeling dry or tight – in fact, it makes your face feel quite the opposite. Lovely and soft and comfortable. That's because it has some very nice ingredients in it, like ceramides and jojoba oil.

Image: Supplied

Face mists are super underrated. There. I said it.

I've been swooning over this one from Beauté Pacifique for a while now – and I think it's the first one I've ever properly finished. Which feels weird, because I use them all the time.

I keep this one in my drawer at work and spritz it whenever I'm feeling dry during the day (always), and also sometimes use it in between makeup steps for an added boost of hydration. It makes my face feel plump and happy.

A sad goodbye!

Image: Supplied

Can we tell I went hard on the skincare this month? It's almost like I was getting married or something...

Another cute empty crawling its way into the bin is this guy from IS Clinical. Now, I'm not one to use physical exfoliants (I'm more of a chemical exfoliant girl because hello, I'm sensitive), but I actually really enjoyed this product. It made my skin feel smooth and soft, without the tightness and irritation – which is usually the issue with most physical exfoliants.

Have you tried any of the above products? What are your thoughts? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Supplied