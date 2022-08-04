‘I’m a beauty editor who tests products for a living. Have a snoop into my skincare wardrobe.'

Picture this. You're at a friend's place and pop into the bathroom, and – oh! The cabinet isn't closed properly... better just...

IS THAT LA MER?

'Cos HOW PERVY IS IT? Having a peek at someone else's skincare wardrobe?? Knowing what they spend money on? Save on? Put on their face?

Ooft. You cannot understand how much I love it. Like, I really, really love it.

So, you know what I thought would be fun? Going ice skating this Sunday. But also, showing you my skincare wardrobe!

And as I've said more times than necessary, I try LOTS of different products for my job – all the latest skincare and makeup products that just hit shelves. Meaning? I don't use ALL of this stuff on my face at once. Lord, no.

I'm constantly switching and swapping in between things – so I'll usually have a few different options kicking around my skincare wardrobe from each category.

Because, no one needs eleven vitamin C serums, ya silly billy. You just need one. One that's going to do the job well.

Before we get into it, though, I should probably give you a quick rundown on my skin, yeah? Oh, come on – I'll be quick, promise. And it's rather important to know, really. Because if you don't have the same kinda skin, all the stuff that works for me probably won't work for you. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Okay, here's a speedy wee rundown:

- She's dry.

- Loves throwing a flake or two.

- A touch sensitive.

- Doesn't play nice with most acids. (Lactic acid is okay, though.)

- Can't sing for s**t.

Now, another important note I need to add: It doesn't matter which products I'm trialling – my skincare routine usually follows the same sorta steps.

While I'm lucky enough to be able to try all kinds of different products, and have put many different ones on my face over the years, I do like to keep it as simple as possible. (Also, I get lazy.)

It tends to look something like this:

- A face mist

- A milky/creamy cleanser

- Something that contains lactic acid (gentle exfoliation for sensitive gals)

- Targeted serums

- Moisturiser

- Sunscreen

Okay, ready?

Look, I obviously cleaned it up, so your poor little eyes didn't sting. It usually looks like a bin fire in here.

ANYWAY. Here's my skincare care wardrobe:

It's the horizontal CeraVe for me.

Now, again – I don't use it all. But let me take you through what I've actually been putting on my face and what the aforementioned face has been loving.

Cleanser.

A few years ago, a dermatologist told me to just splash my face with water in the morning instead of cleansing it morning AND night. So, I've been doing this ever since – and my skin is way better for it.

This means I only cleanse my face at night, and will always opt for something creamy/milky/non-strippy. If I'm wearing a heap of makeup, I'll double cleanse and use some kind of oil-based formula beforehand.

Some of my go-to cleansers are: CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser, $19.99, Gallinée Foaming Facial Cleanser, $33 (I usually don't like foamy cleansers, but these are both lovely and hydrating and fine for sensitive skin).

The claw working overtime.

I'm also powering through Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant, $99 – it's a super gentle exfoliating powder that polishes, without irritating. You mix it with water and it turns into this beautiful buttery formula. Love it.

An actual buttery delight.

Face mist.

I learnt this one when I interviewed Zoe Foster Blake. She told me to ALWAYS spritz my face before applying all my face products. Why? It helps everything penetrate better. She said, otherwise it's kind of like using a dry sponge to clean a table – which is just silly, really.

Ever since learning this nugget, I've spritzed my skin with a face mist to get everything nice and damp before applying serums, moisturisers, etc.

My MVP for AGES has been Avène Thermal Spring Water, $22, but I've recently been flirting with this new launch from the skin wizard herself, Go-To Prep Step, $29. It's a beautiful formula that contains hyaluronic acid and a bunch of other calming and soothing ingredients. Plus, smells nice.

You mist try these.

Targeted serums.

The products in this step change OFTEN. I'm an absolute serum freak, and I tend to get around.

In saying that, the type of serums I use really never change. I usually use a hyaluronic acid serum and a vitamin C serum in the morning, and either an AHA serum or retinol serum in the evening.

Noice and simple.

For the hyaluronic acid serum, I'm currently using Beauté Pacifique Serum Symphonique Hyaluronic Serum, $120 (so nice! But v spendy), but for a savey option I also really like Simple Booster Serum 3% Hyaluronic Acid and B5, $14 (literally emptied the whole thing).

My face SLURPS this up.

For vitamin C, I just finished my beloved SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum, $233, but also really like Paula’s Choice RESIST C15 Super Booster, $68.

I miss you xx

My go-to lactic acid formula is Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, $128.

This is an XL version. Spendy - but very good.

For vitamin A, REN Clean Skincare Bio Retinoid™ Youth Serum, $112 or La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Anti-Ageing Serum, $60.99 are great options for difficult skin.

Moisturiser.

As someone with perpetually dry skin, my moisturisers and I are CLOSE. I've tried and good whack of them in my time, and have found that as long as they contain certain moisture-boosting ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to support a healthy skin barrier, you can't really go wrong.

But that doesn't mean they need to be spendy, either – because fancy brands do not necessarily mean better quality products, especially when it comes to moisturisers (it might be different when it comes to serums and all that jazz).

I'm currently trying (and really loving) First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturiser, $48 – it's a great formula for winter skin, without being too thick and heavy. Sits nicely under makeup too!

A Very Good moisturiser.

But there are a heap of other savey formulas out there that are just as good!

Sunscreen.

There are SO many great new formulations on the market – and I'm constantly switching and swapping between formulas.

As long as you're going with something that's SPF50+ and *actually* wearing it on your face, you can't go wrong.

So, there you have it? What's in your skincare wardrobe?

Just kidding, I already know! Looked in it the other week.

