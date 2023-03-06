'It's... basically the same product': 11 beauty dupes we found that are under $15.

In unsurprising news, in 2023 the cost of living is... not ideal.

With the price of rent/food/petrol/avocado on toast soaring over the last 12 months, inflation is very much in effect.

As a result, some beauty brands have been forced to increase their prices - making having a beauty addiction very hard indeed.

In fact, beauty prices are reportedly the highest they've been in a decade.

Sigh.

So, it's always a welcome surprise when you find a friendly little dupe of your favourite (spendy) beauty products.

They're usually affordable, a little more accessible - and importantly, they can work just as well.

From the cult Baccarat Rouge 540 perfume to L'Occitane's Almond Shower Oil, here are 11 dupes we've found for much more expensive beauty products.

(Oh - and a special shoutout to the originals that inspired these products. If the budget allows, they're very much worth checking out too, obviously!)

Image: Mecca; Chemist Warehouse; Mamamia

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops are one of those products everyone loves, but are always sold out. However, word on the beauty streets is Bali Body's Bronzing Serum is apparently a dupe for the viral formula - and it's half the price.

BUT, we've found an even cheaper dupe you might want to check out next time you're loitering around Chemist Warehouse - it's Flower Beauty Heat Wave Bronzing Essence. At $14 you can't go wrong; the glow factor is almost identical.

Image: Mecca; Chemist Warehouse; Mamamia

Anastasia Beverly Hills' colourless styling wax is an absolute game-changer for unruly brows. It locks them in place for the whole day, yet keeps them looking delightfully natural and non-flaky.

If you're looking for something similar, you can pick up this $5 option from the chemist which rivals the original. Plus, the saving is huge.

We love to see it.

Image: Sephora; Kmart; Mamamia

The golden nugget that is the You Beauty Facebook group (if you haven't joined yet, now is the time) got us on to this fabulous Kmart dupe - and we haven't looked back.

At a sweet $9, the OXX Cosmetics Skin Tint promises a natural, radiant finish - and it's rumoured to be just as good as the cult fave IT Cosmetics CC Cream that everyone's been raving about since forever.

This one's going straight in our basket.

Image: Chanel; MCoBeauty; Mamamia

Chanel Baume Essentiel is one of those bougie products that just make you look... better. Healthier. Like you drink three gallons of water a day. But gosh, dropping $71 on a makeup stick HURTS our soul.

The good news? There's a cheaper option out there that can offer a similar look: MCoBeauty Highlight & Glow Stick.

At $15, you'd be silly not to give it a whirl.

Image: Mecca; Designer Brands; Mamamia.

It sure looks like Baccarat Rouge, but does it smell like Baccarat Rouge?

This Designer Brands version is formulated with the exact notes that define the cult favourite; jasmine, amber, saffron and cedar. According to our You Beauty Collective member Carly Sophia, it's legit.

In the You Beauty Facebook group she writes: "Not only are they olfactorily identical to myself and 14 unwitting blind testers, but a deep dive on their respective ingredients (all hail the procrastination queen) has shown them to be almost on par."

*Wheels screech*.

Image: Adore Beauty; Chemist Warehouse; Mamamia.

Clinique's lipstick in Black Honey is an absolute classic that has recently been rediscovered on TikTok. But $42 for a lip product is a fair outlay.

If you're looking for a more affordable option, Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick in 'Rum Raisin' gives off an almost identical finish/colour/everything. It's... basically the same. While Clinique's formula might be slightly more long-lasting, you really can't go wrong.

Revlon's dupe is technically $25.95 - but you can pick it up for $15 at Chemist Warehouse. You've just gotta be quick to snap up 'Rum Raisin', because it sells out fast (thanks, TikTok).

Image: Sephora; Chemist Warehouse; Mamamia.

We all love Fenty Beauty. That's just a fact of life. But goodness, if there's a dupe for Gloss Bombs, then you can guarantee we're jumping on it.

Enter: Maybelline's Lifter Hydrating Lip Gloss. The perfect combo between hydrating and glossy, it's a dead ringer for the original.

Image: Mecca; Priceline;. Mamamia.

Everything Hourglass makes is a gloriously great time for the face - but at $90, the crowd favourite Ambient Lightning Powder is not budget friendly. :(

A similar buy? According to the You Beauty Facebook group, Models Prefer Mineral Powder Soft Touch gives you a crazy similar finish - and is just 16.99. We know - it's not in the $15 bracket, but you can often get it on sale in Priceline, so it just had to make the list.

Image: L'Occitane; Woolworths; Mamamia

Kelly McCarren gave us a heads up about this one on the You Beauty podcast - and we're not looking back.

Everyone who has skin on their body loves L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil. It smells amazing. Makes you feel like almond croissants. But it's not so friendly on the bank account.

But did you know there's a dupe hanging around Woolworths? It's usually on special at Woolies for $10. And you're probably going to want to try it.

Image: Mecca; Chemist Warehouse; Mamamia.

NARS Blush in Orgasm is arguably the most famous beauty products getting around. It's a seriously iconic product. And for good reason - it's really, really good.

While there have been lots of close affordable options on the market, we reckon the Flower Beauty Flower Pots Powder Blush in Warm Hibiscus is a pretty close contender. It has a pinky-peach hue that instantly adds a pop of colour to your face - and it's a much-cheaper $14.

Image: Adore Beauty; Chemist Warehouse; Mamamia.

If you're obsessed with that Kérastase hair oil (*drool*), we have some very delightful news for your bank account. Because there's an $11 dupe that's almost exactly the same.

It's L'Oréal's Elvive Extraordinary Oil. Most of the ingredients match up and the texture and scent is incredibly similar.

Get amongst it, friends.

What do you think of these beauty dupes? Have you tried any of them before? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Mamamia; Supplied.