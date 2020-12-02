Share Your Space: Inside a $650 beachside apartment in Sydney, with pub decor and click-on tiles.

Mamamia's Share Your Space series asks everyday women to share all the juicy, specific details about their home. How much do you pay in rent? Who do you live with? Where did you get your furniture? It's pulling back the curtain on real estate in Australia, and allowing us to really see how the people around us live.

Age: 26

Job: Video Producer

Rent: $650 for two bedrooms.

Location: Bronte, NSW (Literally a five-minute walk from either Tamamara or Bronte Beach).

Lifestyle:



I found myself in Bronte after moving in with my boyfriend and his roommate/best friend after eight months (I KNOW).

Little did I know how much I was going to prefer this side of town. I used to live in a great share terrace in Erskineville where the pub down the road did THE best schnitzel Tuesdays, but I was willing to give it all up for that southerly breeze and the sand between my toes.

It also just feels a little more like home, having grown up on the NSW South Coast. Bronte really provides that sense of being ‘out of it’, and by ‘out of it’ I mean away from the inner city and temptations of doing things because they’re on your doorstep. Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of cafes, restaurants and bars close by to fill that bucket, but I love Bronte's relaxed vibe.

So, take us inside:

Living Room:

When I moved into this apartment, it was filled with furniture of unknown origins. It still kinda is… I slowly just started replacing things and it looks very different to how it did. Goodbye huge three-piece-brown-lounge-from-side-of-road and hello lush-velvet-extravaganza. The ottoman can be hooked in to form a ‘U’-shaped couch or detached and pulled away for extra seating when guests come around. We use our lounge area a lot, so it was pretty important to have enough space for us all to lay out and watch movies but also to have couch dinners.

The coffee table is a delightful cane piece stolen gifted from my parents which awkwardly sits in the middle and the cushions are from various homewares places. As I’ve gotten older, I have realised the price of a substandard cushion and it’s generally exorbitant. The rug, which is now swallowed by the couch, was secondhand from my partner's nana.

Living Room. Image: Supplied

The entertainment unit I took from a pub I used to work at. It was just a low table so I just used it for an entertainment unit instead.

The two photographs hung up are images I took on our holiday to Japan and the drawing behind the plant I did in Year 9 and still have/love.

As you can see, I love an indoor plant. I always get asked if the hanging plant is fake and it is not #plantgoals. The plant stand brings another height to the room and also doubles up as a side table if needed.

Living Room. Image: Supplied.

Dining room:

The living area merges into the dining room. Again, this furniture has unknown origins. Side-of-road council pick-up = most likely.

I’ve been looking around and have my eye on this table from Fantastic Furniture, which I want to pair with some retro-esque mid-century-meets-modern chairs. I love the idea of a round table - how much better is it when you’re at a round table? The conversation seems to be easier and you never really have to worry about that awkward scenario where someone is leaning a lil' too far in and blocking you out of a conversation (oui, a pet hate). Plus it’s ideal for games nights.

We also collect coasters from pubs. I don’t really have too much more to say about that, we just do and I don’t know why. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I’ve been wanting to update this area for some time now but the couch was the first priority, so it’s a work in progress. I do love my Uashmama paper plant bucket on top, though.

Image: Supplied.

And if you turn to the right…

You will see my work-from-home set-up. I made this desk after not finding anything right. I bought these legs because they are SUPER flexible. I can deconstruct the table/desk when I don’t need it anymore and make something else if I want to.

My partner and I can share it because we often work alternative days from home or office. We have a lot of light shine through at all hours of the day - it’s wonderful.

Image: Supplied.

Next to the desk is a little shelving unit also stolen given to me by my parents. It’s our games holder. There’s some more art on top too.

The illustrated lady is from one of my favourite Sydney artists, Anthony Lister. (Did I once randomly bump into him and make a fool of myself at Indian Home Diner in Paddington? Yes, I did).

Image: Supplied.

From here you can also step out onto our common balcony. We recently bought these click-on floor tiles which change the aesthetic completely - hello, alfresco outdoor area. We are working on seating but just haven't found the right fit yet. The rando seat was also from council pick-up.

Image: Supplied.

Kitchen:

Look, it is what it is. It does the job. Highlights include Salt & Pepper canisters and an old cookbook gifted from my nana, which I like flicking through to see all the photography and recipes. My mum and dad often give souvenirs from places they’ve been, so here you will also see this Alaskan cutting knife on the window seal... a necessity for any household. Off the kitchen is our laundry, which isn’t for display purposes. It hosts our washing machine, wetsuits and disorganised pile of reusable shopping bags.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Bathroom:

The best thing about our bathroom is that it has the BEST lighting (we're pretty lucky with lighting in our place, generally).

If you haven't noticed by now, my favourite colour is green, so the towels add a pop of colour. Just below the towels is a bath which I can’t fit my whole body in. It’s a knee-up situation but I can still find relaxed mode if the temperature and bubble situation is just right.

Image: Supplied.

Our Bedroom:

The beauty of living in an older apartment is that bedroom sizes are usually pretty great. The black doona is a beaut bamboo fabric, which is the softest thing ever. I recently bought a linen sheet set too from the markets - I recommend hitting them up if you’re after a discounted price.

I’m an illustrator so I hang my own works quite often. But the other art is an old poster from an event I was in that was gifted to me, and the photograph of the blue lagoon is from Yellow Korner. I have it on the opposite wall because it takes me back to the time I visited one of the most beautiful countries. I can lay down and just stare at it and feel relaxed.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Outdoors:

We have our own private balcony from our room, which I don’t think I could live without now. I grow delicious herbs out here using these awesome hook baskets. We also installed the floor tiles for a more modern look.

We have a two-seater table and chairs where we can chill and dine outside. Un Vino on a summery Friday afternoon - don’t mind if I do!

Image: Supplied.

Final thoughts:

I don’t have a ‘fixed’ design profile, but I do take a lot of inspo and direction from '60s/'70s interior design. And I just buy things I like and hope they go together.

I would love to push my retro dreams further but as a renter - it’s just something I will save for when the Australian dream comes true for me. I do like to treat myself to some things I love because I think your environment should reflect your creativity and it should be a space you like to come home to.

I love our little abode. I think you can make any house a home.

