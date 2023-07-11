More allegations have come out against the unnamed BBC presenter. Here's everything we know.

This week, the BBC has found itself at the centre of controversy.

On Sunday, the British broadcaster announced it had suspended a male member of staff following an allegation one of its star presenters paid a teenager thousands of pounds to pose for sexually explicit photos, beginning when they were 17.

The BBC said it first became aware of a complaint in May, but new allegations of a different nature were made to it last week, and it had informed "external authorities".

"This is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps," it said in a statement.

"We can also confirm a male member of staff has been suspended."

The statement added "it is important that these matters are handled fairly and with care", without giving details on the claims.

The age of consent for sex in England is 16 but images of someone under 18 can be considered child pornography.

As more details come to light, here's what you need to know about the allegations.

What is being reported?

The Sun was the first publication to report the allegations.

In their report, the British newspaper cited the young person's mother as saying the unnamed male presenter had paid the teenager more than 35,000 pounds ($67,177 AUD) over three years for the images.

The teenager's mother told the newspaper their child had used the cash to fund a crack cocaine habit.

She also said told the publication she saw a picture of the presenter on her child's phone "sitting on a sofa in his house in his underwear".

She said she was told it was "a picture from some kind of video call" and looked like he was "getting ready for my child to perform for him".

The family complained to the broadcaster on May 19, but the presenter was not immediately taken off-air, according to The Sun.

The publication said the family had not requested payment for their story.

Listen to The Quicky, Mamamia's daily news podcast. Post continues below.

The young person has 'rubbished' the allegations.

In a twist, a lawyer for the teenager said nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened and that the allegations were "rubbish".

In a letter reported by BBC News At Six on Tuesday, the young person said via a lawyer: "For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in The Sun newspaper are 'rubbish'."

The legal representative also claimed that the teenager told The Sun on Friday evening, ahead of the newspaper publishing the story, that there was "no truth to it".

The "inappropriate article" was still put on the front page, the lawyer told BBC News.

As well as being in touch with the police, the BBC is carrying out its own inquiries and talking to the young person's family.

A spokesperson for The Sun said: "We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behaviour of a presenter and the welfare of their child. Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC.

"We have seen evidence that supports their concerns. It's now for the BBC to properly investigate."

Police are examining the circumstances to establish whether there was evidence of a criminal offence.

"There remains no police investigation at this time," they said.

What has the BBC said?

According to a timeline published by the broadcaster, a member of the young person's family walked into a BBC building on May 18 to make a complaint.

The family member contacted BBC Audience Services the next day.

The BBC said it made two unsuccessful attempts - one email and one phone call - to respond to the complainant.

The Sun contacted the BBC seven weeks later on July 6 with different allegations, the broadcaster said on Tuesday, and senior management were informed for the first time.

"The events of recent days have shown how complex and challenging these kinds of cases can be and how vital it is that they are handled with the utmost diligence and care," BBC Director General Tim Davie told reporters after the corporation published its annual report.

Davie, who said he had not personally spoken to the presenter, said the new information provided by The Sun on July 6 "clearly related to potential criminal activity".

More allegations have come out involving a second young person.

Now the BBC is reporting that the male presenter sent abusive messages to a second person, aged in their early 20s.

BBC News said it had been contacted by a second young person - unconnected to the first - who said they had been approached by the presenter on a dating app.

When the person, who never met the presenter, hinted online that they would reveal his identity, they were sent abusive, expletive-filled messages, the BBC said.

BBC News said it had verified that the messages were sent from a phone belonging to the presenter.

It said it had received no response to the latest allegations from either the presenter or his lawyer.

- With AAP.

Feature Image: Mike Kemp/In Pictures/Getty.