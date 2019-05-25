AFL great Barry Hall, 42, and Hi-Five star Laurent Brant, 30, have welcomed their second child.

Both parents posted to their Instagram accounts on Saturday morning announcing the arrival of their baby boy and sharing the immense love they already have for the new addition to their family.

They also announced the name: Houston Brant Hall.

“Wow… that was incredible, surreal, painful, amazing, intense and completely enlightening!” Brant said in the caption of an image of her breastfeeding Houston with Hall by her side.

“Barry and I welcomed our new addition to the family yesterday! Our gorgeous son Houston Brant Hall. We are so immensely in love!”

She continued: “Houston and [his brother] Miller will meet for the first time this morning and I’m going to soak it all in… then more pics to come I promise.”

Barry Hall also posted a photo to his Instagram, with a different photo feauturing just Houston’s sweet head.

“We are delighted to introduce you to Houston Brant Hall who arrived yesterday and already has filled our hearts with love,” the AFL legend said to his 22,000 followers.

He went on to share his admiration for his wife, saying “Lauren Brant was incredible and continues to surprise me with how natural a mother she is! You are amazing!!!!”

Fans congratulated the couple in the comments section, and many said they love the name the couple picked for their son.

“Amazing and congratulations beautiful ones. What a gorgeous pic and name. Sending so much love,” one user wrote.

“Loveee his name and hope you’re all doing well,” another added.

Lauren and Barry are already proud parents to two-year-old son, Miller, and have been dating since 2016 after they met on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2015.