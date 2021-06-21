The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday June 22.

Head of Sony Music Australia removed over claims of toxic culture.

The most powerful man in Australian music, Denis Handlin, has been removed as head of Sony Music Australia over multiple allegations of a toxic work environment.

The allegations - which are aimed at the company, not an individual - span 20 years and include sexual harassment at work events, intimidating behaviour, alcohol abuse, racism and the unfair treatment of women in the workplace.

On Monday a statement was issued by the chairman of Sony Music Entertainment, Rob Stringer, saying Handlin would be leaving “effective immediately”.

Brittany Higgins evidence with prosecutors.

Police investigating the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins have given prosecutors a brief of evidence.

Earlier this year, Ms Higgins came forward with allegations she was raped by a fellow Liberal Party staffer in 2019.

She has since referred the matter to Australian Federal Police.

ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold has now received a partial brief of evidence and a request to provide advice on any prosecution.

It is not known when a final decision will be made.

ACT Police declined to comment on the investigation.

Olympics cap venue limits at 10,000 locals.

The Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month, organising committee officials and the IOC said on Monday.

Organisers set a limit of 50 per cent of capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 fans for all Olympic venues.

The decision was announced after so-called Five Party talks online with local organisers, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Japanese government and the government of metropolitan Tokyo.

The decision contradicts the country's top medical adviser, Dr Shigeru Omi, who recommended last week that the safest way to hold the Olympics would be without fans.

He had previously called it "abnormal" to hold the Olympics during the pandemic.

The Tokyo Games are set to open on July 23.

Around the world.

- Swedish centre-left Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has been ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament, plunging the country into deep political uncertainty as it tackles the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Indonesia has passed the two million mark in coronavirus cases after a record in new infections, as authorities announced a tightening of restrictions to contain the spread in the world's fourth most populous country.

- With AAP

Feature image: AAP/Mick Tsikas/ Instagram @samueljjohnson78.